By Amber Afreen Abid

In an era marked by growing geopolitical tensions, evolving security threats, and rapid technological advancements, global non-proliferation efforts have become more critical than ever. The increasing concerns over the potential misuse of chemical and biological weapons, coupled with the risks posed by non-state actors, demand a concerted and responsible approach from all nations. Pakistan takes these challenges seriously, as a responsible state, and incorporates active engagement and stringent regulatory measures. This understanding drives its unwavering commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), positioning it as a key actor in the international disarmament framework.

Pakistan has consistently upheld its commitment to global non-proliferation efforts, particularly in the domains of chemical and biological weapons. As a responsible nuclear-armed state, Pakistan has long championed the principles of disarmament and non-proliferation while ensuring that its national security remains uncompromised. Unlike states that have been accused of violating international agreements and dodging the international community, Pakistan has maintained a transparent and verifiable track record. By actively participating in global non-proliferation mechanisms, Pakistan reinforces its position as a responsible international actor dedicated to maintaining regional stability and global security.

The Chemical Weapons Convention, which came into force in 1997, is a landmark treaty aimed at eliminating chemical weapons and preventing their re-emergence. Pakistan’s ratification of the treaty the same year was a testament to its dedication to chemical weapons non-proliferation. Over the years, Pakistan has fully complied with its obligations, including submission of declarations and regular reporting. It has facilitated inspections by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), all of which have affirmed Pakistan’s compliance.

Additionally, Pakistan has established a robust regulatory framework ensuring stringent oversight of chemical production and trade to prevent misuse. Beyond compliance, Pakistan has played an active role in shaping the global chemical non-proliferation regime. As a member of the OPCW, it has participated in policy discussions, advocating for balanced approaches that reinforce disarmament while preserving legitimate chemical industry growth in developing states. Unlike some global powers that have used non-proliferation regimes as tools for political leverage, Pakistan’s stance has been principled and focused on upholding international law.

The Biological Weapons Convention, which prohibits the development, production, and stockpiling of biological weapons, has been a cornerstone of global biological non-proliferation efforts since 1975. Pakistan has remained a steadfast supporter of the BWC, integrating its provisions into national security policies through the enforcement of national laws and export controls to prevent the illicit transfer of biological agents. It has implemented biosafety and biosecurity measures to ensure that life sciences research remains safeguarded against potential dual-use risks. Pakistan has also been an active participant in BWC review conferences, where it has consistently called for a legally binding verification mechanism—a long-standing gap in the convention’s structure. Furthermore, Pakistan has contributed to international discussions on biosecurity, focusing on emerging biological threats such as bioterrorism and the ethical challenges posed by advancements in biotechnology. In contrast to certain states that have been suspected of engaging in biological weapons research under the guise of scientific development, Pakistan has remained fully committed to transparency and accountability.

However, regional security remains a pressing concern, particularly due to India’s questionable record on compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Convention. India, despite being a signatory to the CWC, initially denied possessing chemical weapons. However, year later, India declared a stockpile of 1,044 tonnes of sulphur mustard after years of secrecy, raising serious doubts about its commitment to non-proliferation.

Similarly, India’s ambiguous stance on the Biological Weapons Convention raises alarms. While it is a signatory, India has resisted calls for a legally binding verification mechanism, a position that aligns with states reluctant to subject their biological programs to international scrutiny. The lack of transparency surrounding India’s growing biotechnology sector, coupled with its military research programs, has led to suspicions regarding possible covert capabilities. Additionally, India’s past involvement in illicit procurement networks for biological research materials has been noted by independent non-proliferation watchdogs. The absence of stringent biosecurity frameworks and lapses in regulatory oversight further exacerbate concerns regarding India’s adherence to the principles of the BWC.

While Pakistan’s record under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Conventions is commendable, it operates in a complex regional security environment. The absence of a legally binding verification mechanism in the BWC remains a concern, as it limits transparency and accountability among member states. Additionally, the politicization of non-proliferation regimes and selective implementation of export control measures create challenges for equitable compliance. Despite these obstacles, Pakistan has consistently called for non-discriminatory, inclusive approaches to global non-proliferation and has emphasized the need for developed nations to assist developing countries in meeting their treaty obligations through capacity-building initiatives and technology transfers.

Pakistan’s responsible role in the Chemical and Biological Weapons Conventions reflects its broader vision for global stability and security. By adhering to its commitments, engaging in diplomatic efforts, and strengthening its national regulatory frameworks, Pakistan has positioned itself as a key player in international non-proliferation initiatives. Unlike states that have sought to undermine international agreements for their own strategic gains, Pakistan’s approach has been one of principled engagement, reinforcing its status as a responsible and credible global actor. Looking ahead, Pakistan will continue to advocate for strengthening the verification mechanisms of both conventions, ensuring fair and non-discriminatory access to peaceful applications of chemistry and biotechnology, and enhancing regional and global cooperation on biosecurity and chemical safety. As geopolitical dynamics evolve, Pakistan’s strategic engagement with these conventions will remain essential in shaping a secure and stable international order—one that upholds the principles of non-proliferation while fostering scientific and economic progress.