Diplomacy Boost: When Theory Meets Practice In Africa – OpEd

In today’s evolving global landscape, the role of diplomats extends beyond traditional statecraft. Recognizing this dynamic shift, a visionary team has launched the Certified Economic Diplomat Programme. This eight-week online training initiative, designed with quarterly cycles of theory and practice, equips current and aspiring diplomats with essential economic diplomacy skills. Tailored for those whose home, passion, or professional interest lies in Africa, the program redefines the role of diplomats within the continent and beyond.

A Legacy of Excellence

The core team, led by Prof. Elvis Cornerstone, President of Accra Business School and the Institute of Economics & Finance (IEF) in Ghana, brings over two decades of diverse experience in academia, consultancy and financial services across Europe, Africa and Asia. The team’s portfolio is truly impressive; spanning from economic diplomacy initiatives, development financing (including loan portfolios with the African Development Bank), and facilitating high-level engagements between public and private sector leaders to stimulate investment opportunities. Additionally, the team possesses expertise in credit risk management and provides consultancy for international organizations, diplomatic missions, governments, and private sector entities.

The Institute of Economics & Finance: A Beacon of Excellence

IEF, a premier business training school in that part of the world, empowers professionals and graduates to demonstrate exceptional leadership. Since 2016, IEF has successfully organized training programs for companies and professionals across diverse fields. The institute’s mission is to align its programs with dynamic global trends in economics and finance, addressing challenges and gaps between academia and the real world.

IEF’s faculty consists of consultants with advanced degrees and decades-long experience. This blend of theory and practical expertise is central to IEF’s data-driven and community-centered approach. The consultants’ combined experience provides a rich reservoir of knowledge and solutions.

Gate to Africa: The Certified Economic Diplomat Programme

The Certified Economic Diplomat Programme addresses the need for modern diplomats to adapt to the changing global diplomacy landscape. As diplomats represent their home countries’ policies and interests, there is an increasing demand for them to possess a deep understanding of economic affairs to attract investments and promote their nation’s economic interests abroad. Notwithstanding, many diplomats lack experience in economic diplomacy, and their educational backgrounds do not always align with their roles. This programme fills that gap by providing comprehensive training on the latest trends in diplomacy.

Designed for professionals working or aspiring to work in foreign affairs ministries, government institutions, commerce chambers, investment promotion agencies, and international organizations, the programme prepares participants for new realities in foreign affairs. It emphasizes the economic aspects of diplomacy, helping diplomats attract investments and promote their nations’ economic interests.

A Comprehensive Curriculum

The eight-week online training program offers a curriculum that redefines diplomats’ roles, focusing on economic diplomacy, state sovereignty in international economic relations, globalization, and competition for foreign direct investment. Participants will explore the influence of international economic standard-setting organizations and the role of countries in foreign policy and diplomacy. The course includes engaging learning exercises led by experienced academics and diplomats.

A Commitment to Excellence

IEF ensures a seamless onboarding process and provides continuous support throughout the training. Graduates of the programme will be well-rounded professionals capable of driving economic growth and stability in their home countries. They will use their diplomatic positions creatively and persuasively, enhancing their nations’ resilience in the face of global challenges.

Conclusion

In today’s interconnected world, economic diplomats play a crucial role. Under Professor Elvis Cornerstone’s visionary leadership, the Certified Economic Diplomat Programme by IEF is poised to shape the next generation of diplomatic leaders. This initiative addresses gaps in economic diplomacy and sets a new standard for the future, preparing diplomats to navigate global economic complexities effectively, but also serves as the meeting ground for the non-Africans as the most comprehensive gate to Africa.

Join the vibrant IEF team ( https://ief.edu.gh/events/certified-economic-diplomat/ ) and their partners in Africa and Europe on this transformative journey, and become a driving force in global economic diplomacy.

The mesmerizing IEF flagship, brimming with insights and wisdom, rhythm and color, passion and vision, sets sail in early August 2024. Everyone is welcome aboard.