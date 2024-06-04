By Haluk Direskeneli

Today, I was reminded once again of how valuable local wines and traditional drinks are. In Turkey, Datça’s local dry red wine is truly magnificent. Unfortunately, these flavors don’t get the attention they deserve due to the dominance of large companies’ advertisements. Today, I’ll be buying two different bottles to enjoy at our family birthday garden party this evening. Datça’s wine will be a perfect choice for such events.

Sadly, due to civil construction, there are no longer any vineyard areas left in Bodrum. However, regions like Çeşme and Datça still have spaces where grapes can be grown. Personally, I prefer to drink the local wine of wherever I visit. This way, I support local producers and get a closer experience of the region’s culture.

They say there are fantastic rakis on the market. Indeed, there are incredible, delicious rakis perfect for tasting. When served with an atom green salad, some Ezine cheese, and melon, you don’t need anything else. This combination is perfect for those who want to enjoy life. This is what we call the dolce vita lifestyle.

We know that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk also enjoyed rakı. Rakı is known as the drink of those who dive into deep thoughts, engage in philosophy, and discuss national issues. However, it feels heavy to me and makes me sleepy. Still, having a glass of rakı and contemplating “What will become of this country?” helps to understand the mindset of those people.

Finding a taxi in Istanbul on the way home is a complete hassle. Especially at midnight when the traffic police are everywhere, you have to be careful not to lose your license. Our guests tonight probably won’t handle rakı well, so perhaps lighter drinks would be better. Anyway, no one seems intent on saving the country; they aren’t too dissatisfied with the current situation.

I’m eagerly looking forward to experiencing the local dry red wine with my family tonight. These local flavors offer us cultural richness and create unforgettable memories. I hope you also get the chance to discover these local tastes.