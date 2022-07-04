An Open Letter To Ukraine’s Zelensky – OpEd

By Patial RC

Dear President Zelensky,

By standing up to the Russian Invasion and rallying your countrymen to put up a brave fight to defend Ukraine you along with your country men and women have earned the respect world over.

On the eve of the 100th day of the war you said “up to 100 of your soldiers were dying each day and that Russia now occupies a fifth of Ukraine’s territory.” Over 8 million Ukrainians remain internally displaced and migrated with the majority never to return to be united. Most parts of the Eastern Ukraine are already razed to the ground.

You have got your country trapped into US led NATO proxy war against Russia without them losing their soldiers. US and the NATO have categorically stated they will not send soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Ukraine has got caught between the superpowers. The longer this war continues, the more Ukrainians will flee their homeland, more the devastation to their homes, cities, industry and economy taking a critical hit.Are you not a worried person for your country and the safety of your people?

On 21st May you said to a Ukrainian TV channel; “The Ukraine war can only be resolved through Diplomacy.” In he end of March you had proposed ‘Ukraine’s Neutrality Proposal’ accepting that “Ukraine would not join NATO, will become non-aligned,non-nuclear and will have no foreign military bases or contingents on its territory” or words to that… Then who let this Neutrality Proposal down?

Mr President during this war I am sure you have well understood the harsh reality of world politics and you well know this war will have “No Winners” but only losers so do not make the war a do and die destructive issue for Ukraine. Be realistic and act like a leader that you are who understands his country’s geopolitical position and interests best.

You had said “If the world would like to end this war, it needs to supply us with heavy weapons.” This is no solution to bring an early end to the war but has only been prolonging the war bringing further destruction and misery to Ukraine and Ukraine only with the West watching from the fence from their drawing rooms since February 24 at the cost of the Ukrainians. Mr President you need to understand this proxy game early to end the war. At this juncture it appears it is in your hands only in coordination with the UN to have a ceasefire to stop this war. Only you and only you can stop this war.

A well-wisher from India

India the country which believes that “The World is One Family” (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam). This phrase is another demonstration of the all-inclusive attitude that the Indian tradition has and believes in. Unity in diversity is something that we have been practicing for thousands of years.