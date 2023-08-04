Indra And Bain Capital Reach Agreement For Purchase Of A 9.5% Stake In ITP Aero 

By Eurasia Review

Indra and the U.S. Bain Capital fund have agreed to acquire a 9.5 percent stake—valued at 175 million euros—in ITP Aero, a global leader in the aeronautical and industrial engine market.

Likewise, Indra and ITP Aero have reached a framework agreement which sets the basis for a technological and strategical collaboration in order to enhance the company’s value, leverage their synergies and promote the joint development of systems and technologies, including developments resulting from their cooperation in the FCAS, the future European air combat system, of which Indra is the national industrial leader.

As a result of this acquisition, Indra will hold rights that are customary for a minority shareholding of this size, including representation on the Board of Directors.

“Indra’s stake in ITP Aeros’s capital has a clear industrial vocation and constitutes a further step in its growth strategy to become the great driving force of the Spanish defence industry in order to guarantee our country’s strategic autonomy and technological sovereignty. This operation will also give both Indra and ITP Aero greater strength, broaden their technological capabilities and expand their opportunities to compete with large companies in the aerospace and defence markets,” highlighted Indra’s chairman, Marc Murtra.

Meanwhile, Indra’s CEO, José Vicente de los Mozos, emphasized that “this operation will reinforce our position as a prime contractor in the Defence and Security sector, with a key role as the coordinator of many of the Spanish and European defence programs. We shall continue to foster collaboration and cooperation with other companies, as we’ve already done with ITP Aero, Navantia and Tecnobit, so as to build a strong industrial ecosystem that can take on a relevant role corresponding to our country in Europe and on a global scale.”

Ivano Sessa of Bain Capital said, “We welcome Indra as a shareholder of ITP Aero. Since our acquisition, ITP Aero has had a successful journey of growth and internationalization and we believe this event marks an important strategic milestone for ITP Aero. We believe that Indra’s support, together with the Basque Finance Institute, will further strengthen ITP Aero’s position as a leading player in the global A&D landscape.”

For Carlos Arzola, Managing Director of ITP Aero, “with the incorporation of Indra as a shareholder and the technological collaboration framework agreement, ITP Aero continues its growth path, driven by the recovery of civil aviation—air transport has almost completely recovered from the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and airlines are announcing large orders to increase and renew their fleets—as well as the strong demand in the defence business. This agreement increases synergies between the two companies, which help our continued growth and investment in capabilities across the A&D value chain.”

The operation is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. The incorporations of Indra and the Basque Finance Institute fulfill the obligations with the Spanish and Basque governments in terms of governance, location in the Basque Country and maintenance of employment, strengthening their industrial, technological and R&D capabilities.

Indra already partners with ITP Aero in the FCAS program, which is developing the future European air combat system. Indra is the national industrial leader of the FCAS program, in which it also internationally leads the sensor pillar and jointly leads the two transversal pillars, in addition to leading the combat cloud pillar in Spain. As for ITP Aero, it leads the NGF Engine at a national level. Likewise, the two companies were recently awarded a contract valued at 40 million euros to provide a comprehensive engineering and support service for the aircraft weapons systems of the Air and Space Force.