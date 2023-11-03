New US Defense Package For Ukraine Includes Missiles, Air Defense

By DoD News

By David Vergun

A mix of weaponry that includes National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery rounds, TOW missiles and Javelin and AT-4 antiarmor systems is earmarked for Ukraine in the latest defense package.

Additional material includes laser-guided munitions to counter unmanned aerial systems; more than 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; Claymore antipersonnel munitions; 12 trucks to transport heavy equipment; cold weather gear; and spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment.

This package includes security assistance from Defense Department inventories valued at up to $125 million, utilizing assistance authorized for Ukraine during prior fiscal years under presidential drawdown authority. It’s the 50th security package for Ukraine since August 2021.

Other funding totals $300 million in the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This package makes use of the funding available under the continuing resolution that Congress recently passed and exhausts the remaining funds currently available to support Ukraine.

Unlike a presidential drawdown — which draws equipment down from DOD stocks, as well as defense services, education and training — USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry for Ukraine.

This week, President Joe Biden asked Congress for more Ukraine funding; however, lawmakers have yet to provide additional funding.

At an Oct. 31 Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III told lawmakers that supplemental aid is needed to help Ukraine continue to defend itself against Russia’s ongoing aggression.

“When we send our friends munitions from our stockpiles, the money to replenish our supplies strengthens our military readiness, [as] we invest in American industry and American workers. That also holds true for funding for Israel or Ukraine to procure new equipment off the production line,” Austin testified.

“Today’s battles against aggression and terrorism will define global security for years to come. And only firm American leadership can ensure that tyrants, thugs and terrorists worldwide are not emboldened to commit more aggression and more atrocities,” he said.