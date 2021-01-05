Iran Confirms IRGC Seizes South Korean-Flagged Ship

By Eurasia Review

Iran has confirmed that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy seized on Monday a South Korean-flagged ship in the Persian Gulf. Iran claims the tanker was seized over environmental hazards.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, which has close ties to the IRGC, the Iranian forces seized the ship in the Persian Gulf due to environmental and chemical pollution concerns.

The IRGC Navy’s Public Relations department said in a statement that the South Korean-flagged oil tanker, named Hankuk Chemi, had departed from Saudi Arabia’s Al Jubail port, Tasnim reported.

According to Tasnim, the tanker, carrying 7,200 tons of oil chemical materials was captured by the IRGC Navy’s Zolfaqar flotilla because of “repeated violation of environmental regulations”, adding that the crew are from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar.

The oil tanker is now berthed at Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas for legal procedures to be performed by the Iranian Judiciary officials, it noted.

The IRGC also said that the vessel was seized at 10 am local time on Monday at the request of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran and after the provincial prosecutor of Hormozgan issued a warrant.