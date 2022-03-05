Spain Reinforces Monitoring Of Trade Relations Of Companies Operating In Russia And Ukraine

By Eurasia Review

The State Secretariat for Trade is strengthening the monitoring of trade relations with Ukraine and Russia. The Directorate General for International Trade and Investment has held a second meeting with Spanish companies and export associations potentially affected by the current conflict between these two countries.

More than 300 participants took part in this meeting.

The situation of companies operating in both markets and their doubts and uncertainties about the issues that concern them were addressed during the meeting, and participants were provided with information about the sanctions imposed on Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine to assess their impact on Spanish economic activity in the region.

Trade has set up this forum for communication between the Administration and the Spanish business sector to enhance the monitoring of trade exchanges and resolve possible frictions. The objective is to facilitate and make available to the companies involved all the mechanisms within the scope of the Secretary of State for Trade to support them in their activity in international markets.