Iran, Algeria Sign Six Cooperation Deals

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran and Algeria signed six cooperation agreements during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s official visit to Algiers.

After a meeting of high-ranking delegations in Algiers on Sunday, co-chaired by the presidents of the two nations, six agreements were signed to promote cooperation in the oil and gas industries, scientific and technological activities, knowledge-based economy, tourism industry, sports, and the media sector.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Algerian counterpart, Raisi hailed Algeria for hosting the 7th summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

“The relations between Iran and Algeria are beyond political relations and stem from deep religious, cultural and civilizational ties,” the Iranian president added.

Highlighting the common political positions of Iran and Algeria, especially in defending the rights of Palestinians, Raisi said, “What is happening in Gaza today is genocide and a war crime, and the root of this crime is the 75-year history of occupation (of Palestine) by the Zionists.”

Expressing deep regret over the continuation of relations between a number of Islamic countries and the Zionist regime, Raisi said, “Cutting off political and economic relations with this regime is one of the factors that will create deterrence against the criminality of this regime.”

“The international court should issue a verdict as soon as possible, so that the (Israeli) bombings (of Gaza) are stopped quickly, occupation is ended and the Zionists and the supporters of this regime are punished and brought to trial,” he noted, his official website reported.

Pointing to the negotiations held at the meeting of the high-ranking delegations of Iran and Algeria, Raisi said, ” The high-ranking officials of Iran and Algeria are determined to develop economic and commercial relations along with the development of political relations, and the very good capacities of the two countries are a suitable basis for raising the level of economic relations.”

Raisi also expressed Iran’s support for the Algerian government’s positions to establish peace, stability and security in the region.