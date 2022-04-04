ISSN 2330-717X
Location of Brazil. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Brazil: Six State Governors Resign To Run October Elections

By Karine Melo

Governors from six Brazilian states resigned their posts last week. Under the country’s electoral law, with the exception of leaders running for reelection, those who intend to join the dispute for a place in the Brazilian Legislative this year need to step down from public office up to six months before the first round of the election, to be held on October 2.

Of the six state leaders who left office, four are from the Northeast and will run for the Senate: in Alagoas state, Renan Filho (MDB); in Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PSB); in Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT); and in Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT).

In addition, São Paulo Governor João Doria (PSDB), likely to run for president, and Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB), still undecided about which post he will vie for, left the highest post of the Executive in their states. The vice-governors should occupy their positions until the end of their terms.

