Pashinyan Defends Armenia’s Steps In Relations With Russia

By PanARMENIAN

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia has not done anything wrong in its relations with Russia.

Pashinyan made the remarks in a reel posted to Facebook on and added that Yerevan raises legitimate questions and expects substantial answers.

“We have not done anything wrong in our relations with Russia. Our partners cannot point to a place and say: you had this or that obligation, and you have not fulfilled that obligation,” Pashinyan said.

“We raise legitimate questions and expect a substantive answer to those questions. Since that answer has not been given, the issue will not be resolved no matter what.”

In Late February, Pashinyan said in an interview with France 24 that Armenia has frozen its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) because the bloc had failed the country.