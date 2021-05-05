Biden And Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed Discuss Iran And Regional Security

By Eurasia Review

President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to reaffirm the longstanding partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

According to a White House statement, Biden congratulated the Crown Prince on the United Arab Emirates’ upcoming 50th anniversary of independence, and reflected on the collaborative efforts the United States and the United Arab Emirates have undertaken on issues ranging from space to climate to defense and security.

The two leaders discussed regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, the nuclear and regional dimensions of the threat posed by Iran, as well as the common quest for de-escalation and peace in the Middle East, the White House said.

In that regard, Biden underlined the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Additionally, Biden expressed his full support for strengthening and expanding these arrangements. President Biden and the Crown Prince agreed on the priority of working together to address conflicts, including the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.