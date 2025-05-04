The Cost Of Escalation Between Pakistan And India: A Global Concern – OpEd

By Dr. Samit Gupta

The recent escalation in Indo-Pak relations, following the tragic attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, has once again thrust South Asia into a precarious situation. India’s immediate attribution of blame to Pakistan, absent of any conclusive evidence, coupled with its aggressive diplomatic and military posturing, underscores a recurring pattern of externalizing internal security failures. At this critical juncture, Pakistan’s response—marked by strategic restraint and calculated deterrence—deserves closer examination for its commitment to peace amidst provocation.

India’s tendency to swiftly blame Pakistan for internal security lapses is not unprecedented. From the 2001 Indian Parliament attack to the 2019 Pulwama incident, there exists a discernible pattern where Pakistan is accused almost reflexively before investigations conclude. These accusations often come without substantiating evidence, yet they serve to deflect attention from India’s own internal security challenges. The Pahalgam attack fits this mold: within hours, Indian officials and media channels pointed fingers at Pakistan-based groups, despite lacking forensic or intelligence reports to back the claims. This pattern raises serious questions about India’s investigative transparency and its willingness to politicize tragedies. Rather than addressing underlying security vulnerabilities, successive Indian governments have used Pakistan as a convenient scapegoat to rally nationalist sentiment domestically. The rush to blame, therefore, not only undermines objective inquiry but also inflames bilateral tensions unnecessarily.

In stark contrast to India’s escalatory rhetoric, Pakistan has consistently advocated for de-escalation and constructive dialogue. Following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, delivered a pointed message to envoys of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), warning that India’s provocative actions posed a serious threat to regional peace. The OIC envoys responded with unanimous support for Pakistan’s position, reaffirming their collective commitment to peace, justice, and stability in South Asia.

Beyond engaging the OIC, Pakistan’s leadership has actively sought broader diplomatic support. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally met with ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE in Islamabad, briefing them on India’s aggressive moves and seeking their assistance in defusing tensions. Pakistan emphasized its unwavering commitment to peace and called upon Gulf allies to leverage their ties with New Delhi to encourage de-escalation. Such diplomatic outreach demonstrates Pakistan’s proactive approach to internationalizing the issue while maintaining composure in the face of hostility.

Despite Pakistan’s overtures for peace, India has opted for unilateral and escalatory measures. These include the expulsion of Pakistani diplomats under allegations of espionage, the suspension of crucial bilateral dialogues, and threats to unilaterally revoke or violate the Indus Waters Treaty—a treaty that has stood the test of time even during wars. Moreover, India has mobilized military assets along the Line of Control, raising fears of a possible limited conflict or “surgical strike” scenario similar to the post-Uri episode in 2016.

Such steps, while aimed at signaling resolve to domestic audiences, dangerously shrink diplomatic space and increase the risk of miscalculation. In a region where both countries possess nuclear weapons, brinkmanship is not merely irresponsible—it is existentially perilous. Amidst these provocations, Pakistan’s response has been guided by strategic restraint. The decision not to mirror India’s escalatory moves reflects both maturity and confidence in its deterrence posture. By emphasizing international law, impartial investigations, and diplomatic channels, Pakistan projects itself as a responsible actor committed to regional peace.

This restraint, however, is not a sign of weakness. Pakistan’s security establishment remains vigilant, and its deterrence capabilities—both conventional and nuclear—are credible and well-tested. The balance Pakistan seeks is one of avoiding unnecessary conflict while signaling readiness to defend its sovereignty and national interests if pushed beyond red lines. Should India persist in its aggressive posture, the consequences could reverberate far beyond South Asia. An armed conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors would not only devastate millions but also destabilize global markets, disrupt supply chains, and provoke wider geopolitical entanglements. The international community must recognize the gravity of the situation and act swiftly to encourage restraint on both sides.

Pakistan’s approach—rooted in strategic restraint, diplomatic engagement, and calculated deterrence—offers a responsible path forward amidst provocation. It reflects a clear-eyed understanding that regional peace cannot be achieved through retaliatory measures or militarized posturing alone. While Pakistan remains committed to dialogue and peaceful resolution, it retains every right to defend its sovereignty should deterrence fail. The onus now lies on India to reciprocate these efforts by abandoning blame games, committing to impartial investigations, and reopening diplomatic channels. Both nations owe it not just to their citizens, but to the broader region and international community, to prioritize stability over short-term political expediency. The choice between escalation and engagement remains stark—and the world watches with bated breath.