Putin Likely To Follow Lukashenka’s Plans And Restrict Free Exit Of Russians – OpEd

Paul Goble

One of the most cherished rights Russians received at the time of the collapse of the USSR was the right to leave and then re-enter their country freely.

But now that Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka is preparing to strip his people of that right, Vladimir Putin is likely to do the same in Russia, according to Leonid Nevzlin.

“Putin carefully follows how repressive measures are developed in Russia – and only then tightens the screws in Russia,” the longtime Russian émigré in Israel says. And with talk about brain drains and the need for manpower in the air, now may be a suitable time for him to take this step (kasparov.ru/material.php?id=62CCFBFF5898D).

The Kremlin leader may be the one who formally takes this step, but the Russian people have only themselves to blame, Nevzlin says. “Those who have given up their right to choose their government and haven’t supported freedom of assembly or speech and the sacred nature of private property shouldn’t be surprised or depressed that this right will be taken away as well.”

