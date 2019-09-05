Trump Names New US Ambassador To Georgia

By Civil.Ge

(Civil.GE) — U.S. President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate Kelly Colleen Degnan, native of California, as the new U.S. ambassador to Georgia. The position has remained vacant for year and half since Ambassador Ian C. Kelly completed his mission in March 2018.

Degnan, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, in the diplomatic rank of Minister Counselor, currently serves as the Political Advisor to the Commander of United States Naval Forces Europe–Africa. Degnan’s prior diplomatic postings include Rome, Pristina, Ankara, Brussels and Khost, Afghanistan.

In Brussels, Belgium Degnan served as Political Counselor at the U.S. Mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Her 25-year career includes Washington DC experience as well. She served as the Special Assistant to Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Special Assistant to the Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Department of State.

Degnan obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Northwestern University and the doctorate in law from the University of Southern California Law Center.

Besides her native English, Degnan speaks Italian, French, Turkish and Urdu.

Degnan’s appointment requires the U.S. Senate confirmation.

Currently, Elizabeth Rood, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. to Tbilisi serves as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim.

