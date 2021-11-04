Voting For The Guy Who Fired You – OpEd

By Adam Dick

“Vote for me; I’m the guy who fired you because you didn’t take experimental coronavirus ‘vaccine’ shots.” “Vote for me; I’m the guy who made you take experimental coronavirus ‘vaccine’ shots to keep your job.” These are far from persuasive campaign slogans. But, these slogans are what hundreds of thousands to millions of people who voted for President Joe Biden a year ago will be hearing in their heads come election day in 2024 should Biden be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Expect many of these voters to be determined not to vote the same way they did last time. The man who publicly led the charge to threaten their livelihoods and place them in the terrible position of choosing between being fired and receiving the experimental injections will not merit consideration. Biden made it personal. Many people will not easily forgive and forget.

And it is not just the many 2020 Biden voters who have been fired or have taken the shots under duress who will rule out voting for Biden again. Spouses, family members, and friends of these people will make the same decision.

Biden’s reelection prospects always appeared to rely on a thin margin of victory. With his push for firing people who refuse to take the shots, he may have ensured that that margin is unattainable, and that such is clear long before election day.

If Biden has destroyed his chances of reelection, maybe another candidate could win the Democratic nomination and then the general election. But, who could win the nomination who has spoken out publicly against Biden’s push that people take the shots or be fired? I don’t see that potential candidate out there.

Most nationally prominent Democrats in American politics have been either publicly backing Biden on the firing push or keeping quiet about it. These individuals are nearly as tainted as Biden.

A Democratic presidential nominee who was on record early opposing the take the shots or be fired push could win much of these otherwise lost votes that appear needed for victory in 2024. But, there seems to be no means for such a person to make it through the Democratic Party’s presidential primary successfully. It will probably take longer than a couple years for the support for coronavirus crackdown measures, even extreme ones like Biden’s rampage against employees, to lose high popularity among the party’s primary voters.

Even if the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee is not Biden, the nominee will probably be a defender of the coronavirus tyranny with which Biden is so strongly associated. That nominee will still lose many of the votes from former Biden supporters hit by Biden’s take the shots or be fired push.

Biden messing with people’s jobs seems a precursor to defeat for Democrats in the upcoming presidential election — so long as Republicans don’t find a way to screw up a path to victory.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.