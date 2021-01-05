ISSN 2330-717X
File photo of an Iranian drone. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: Army Stages Drone Exercise

Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Army launched a large-scale exercise involving military unmanned aircraft on Tuesday.

The drone combat drill is underway in the northern province of Semnan.

The deputy commander of Army for operations said units from the Ground Force, Air Defense, Air Force and Navy practice real war conditions in the drill with a broad range of drone systems.

Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi said various combat operations would be exercised in the war game, including aerial interception, launch of air-to-air missiles, detonation of ground targets with bombs and missiles with pinpoint accuracy, and employment of suicide drones.

The naval drones will fly from warships in the southern waters, and suicide drones would carry out long-range sorties to practice hitting vital hostile targets deep into the enemy’s airspace with pinpoint accuracy, he added.

The admiral also noted that the Army is holding an exhibition of military drones on the sidelines of the drill.

