Migrant Crises Over The World Are Reactions To Centuries Long Exploitation And Oppression By Wealthy Nations Run By Oligarch Family Ancestors – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

The vast majority of the major oligarch wealthy families in Europe and the West are still ancestry oligarchical families whose grandparents, if not great-great grandparents, colonized, exploited, oppressed, stole, and murdered the indigenous people whom they now desperately try and keep out of their nations with the use (and abuse) of unconstitutional/non-humanitarian terrorism laws, immigration laws, and other criminal laws designed to stem the rising tide of the karmically angry, downtrodden, and poverty stricken migrants who are pouring over the borders all over the world into the wealthy nations.

While these hypocritical Oligarchs and Plutocrats tend to curse and hate men like billionaire activist George Soros, who are instrumental in using their billions of dollars to streamline and guide these migrants with well-paid lawyers and activists into these invaded nations, one must never lose sight of the fact that the trillions of dollars in infrastructure, wealth and oligarch/plutocrat wealth can be linearly and directly traced to the mountains, gold mines, silver mines, precious stones mines, fields, and other raw materials of the countries that have now been left naked and barren from the centuries long plundering, raping, and theft by the nations that are now keeping these migrant people away from their own wealth.

Additionally, the only migrants that these nations allow into the USA are those that can somehow become “useful” to the oligarchs/plutocrats that be, whether in the form of cheap or unskilled labor, or at best, traitors to their left behind people and nations, in order to become spies, turncoats, media talking heads, and “think tank” members who can use their innate knowledge of these “enemy countries” (according to the oligarchs/plutocrats) to further smash those already assaulted and raped countries into dust.

If these migrants do not turn out to become useful to the admitting wealthy nations, then those oligarchs/plutocrats will force and push their own law enforcement, military, intelligence services, media, legislators, judiciary and executive branches to enact laws and situations which are designed explicitly to incarcerate, deport, marginalize, kill, murder, rape, destabilize, disorient, and destroy those newly arrived immigrants until they can no longer fight or resist the blood thirsty foreign and domestic policies originated in the boardrooms (and country clubs) of the oligarchs and plutocrats.

In many ways, the phrase “chickens coming home to roost” is an apt and fitting way to describe this process, but the unfortunate part is that none of the original thieves and criminals (or their currently living oligarch ancestors) pay any price for this migrant crisis, as they are all safe and sound and neatly locked behind gated communities in media-hidden cities and locales scattered all throughout the world, and kept out of the major media because, well, they either own the media, or are fellow club members of those who own the media.

The only ones who suffer are those people on the ground, i.e., the middle class and poor invaded, and the invaders, who do battle on the streets and suffer and die while the wealthy oligarchs and plutocrats sip champagne, smoke expensive cigars, and feast on caviar in their billion dollar enclaves.