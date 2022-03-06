ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, March 6, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Israeli PM Naftali Bennett with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

File photo of Israeli PM Naftali Bennett with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru
1 Europe Middle East World News 

Israeli PM Bennett In Moscow, Offers Mediation Between Russia And Ukraine

Palestine Chronicle 0 Comments

By

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss the Ukrainian crisis, Reuters news agency reported.

Israel reportedly offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation on February 24, Bennett has urged his ministers to “keep a low profile”, and to maintain a kind of neutrality.

Israel’s attitude disappointed Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky, who had repeatedly expressed his solidarity with Israel, even during the latest Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip last May.

Israel had voted on Wednesday to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the UN General Assembly.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle publishes news and commentary related to the Middle East Peace Conflict.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.