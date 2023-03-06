Poland: TotalEnergies Invests In Renewable Energies With Biogas And Solar Projects

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies said Monday it is developing its renewable activities in Poland by acquiring the country’s main biogas producer, Polska Grupa Biogazowa (PGB), and a 200-megawatt (MW) development pipeline of solar projects.

Poland, Europe’s Fourth-Largest Biogas Potential

With 130 employees in nine Polish regions, PGB is mainly involved in generating renewable heat and power from biogas sourced from organic waste. It owns and operates 17 facilities in production and one under construction, for a total power generation capacity of 166 GWh per year1. PGB’s portfolio also includes a development pipeline of 23 projects.

The acquisition of PGB raises TotalEnergies’ biogas production capacity to 1.1 TWh and gives the Company a leading position in the promising Polish market, which represents Europe’s fourth-largest potential for biogas and biomethane production, estimated at close 100 terawatt-hours (TWh).

Poland, a Dynamic Solar Market

TotalEnergies is also entering the Polish solar market with the acquisition of six solar projects under development representing a production capacity of 200 MW. Located in northern and western Poland, the first solar farms are expected to come on stream by 2025.

“These agreements illustrate TotalEnergies’ commitment to developing its renewable activities in Poland, and in Europe as a whole, to support the European Green Deal,” said Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies. “On the one hand, we are gaining a solid foothold in Poland’s biogas market thanks to an existing company’s proven track record, experienced teams, and broad asset base. On the other hand, we are developing our presence in renewable energies with a portfolio of solar projects. With these two transactions, we are pleased to be able support Poland in its ambition to develop renewable energies and strengthen its energy sovereignty. We hope we will also have the opportunity to provide Poland with our expertise in offshore wind, an area in which we have formed a partnership with KGHM.”

1This represents nearly 0.4 TWh in biomethane equivalent (i.e., if the same installations produced biomethane, with the same inputs, and based on 1 MW = 20.5 GWh/year of biomethane equivalent).

