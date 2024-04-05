Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayer For IRGC Forces Killed In Syria

By Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday led the funeral prayer for the seven forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps who were killed in an Israeli attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus a few days ago.

Ayatollah Khamenei led the funeral prayer for the seven martyrs on Thursday evening.

The families of martyrs Major General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, Hossein Amanollahi, Mahdi Jaladati, Mohsen Sedaqat, Ali Agha Babaei, and Ali Salehi Roozbehani were present in the ceremony.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution prayed for these martyrs and spoke with their families from up close, Khamenei.ir reported.

In a Tuesday message after the martyrdom of the Iranian military advisers in the Israeli airstrike, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Islamic Republic will make the Israeli regime regret this crime.