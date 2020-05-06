LUKOIL President Alekperov Personally Donates 50 Million Rubles To Fight Coronavirus In Republic Of Komi

By Eurasia Review

LUKOIL’s President Vagit Alekperov donated 50 million rubles (roughly $671,250) of personal finances to improve equipment of the Central District Hospital of Usinsk.

The money is to be used to buy up-to-date artificial respiration units, bedside monitors, surgical beds, ECG recorders, and other equipment and materials that will help medical professionals of Usinsk to get ready for the possible influx of COVID-19 patients.

“It is a noble action, a great example of our social partners’ active involvement in the fight against COVID-19. I would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to Vagit Alekperov personally and to LUKOIL for their help that is especially important today for our region,” said Vladimir Uyba, Acting Head of the Republic of Komi.

“This help is immeasurable. Now we will be able to provide intensive care to a larger number of patients and to significantly improve quality of the medical services. New protective gear and antiseptic agents will help to shield our healthcare personnel from infection,” said Maxim Churkin, the head physician of the Central District Hospital of Usinsk.

The epidemiologic situation in Usinsk remains one of the most difficult in the Republic of Komi. As an industrialized city, Usinsk attracts a great number of non-resident workers, which leads to higher risks of disease dissemination. Due to this, at the end of April authorities of Usinsk introduced additional epidemic prevention measures including entrance control.

Previously, LUKOIL allocated funds to install in the infectious disease ward of the Central District Hospital of Usinsk a centralized oxygen and compressed air supply system that is essential for intensive care and artificial respiration units to function. Construction of the hospital Wi-Fi network with unlimited Internet access is also underway. Since 10th of April LUKOIL has been fueling ambulances and hospital cars in the Republic of Komi free of charge.

