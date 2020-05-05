ISSN 2330-717X
Footage on Twitter purportedly showed the blaze ripping through Abbco Tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda area. (Screengrab)

UAE: Fire Erupts At Residential Tower In Sharjah

Arab News

By

A massive fire raged through a 48-floor building in the emirate of Sharjah, UAE, on Tuesday.

Nine people were injured in the blaze at the Abbco Tower in Sharjah’s Al Nahda area, Sharjah government’s media office said.

Civil defense teams were alerted shortly after 9 p.m. and rushed to the site, making sure the building had been evacuated.  

The emergency teams tackled the blaze and managed to bring it under control.

Videos showed flames engulfing the full height of the building as debris crashed on to cars below.

Residents from at least five buildings nearby were also led to safety, The National reported.

Residents from the Abbco Tower were provided within housing by the Emirates Red Crescent.



Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

