Journalists Siraj Abishov And Maharram Ibrahimov Lost Their Lives In Service To Azerbaijani Media – OpEd

By Peter Tase

On June 5, 2021, the Press Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducted a press conference to addressed international media representatives and international organizations, about the recent events in the District of Kalbajar, Republic of Azerbaijan, where two distinguished journalists and a local leader had passed away from a landmine explosion that was implanted by the brutal armed forces of Armenia, on their process of withdrawal from the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan in November 2021.

The statement made by the Honorable Chairman Mr. Umud Mirzayev is provided here:

“On June 4, 2021, operator of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Siraj Abishov (1989), an employee of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, the deputy representative of the Mayor’s Office of the Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev, were stepped on a mine and died while implementing their duties. The incident, which resulted in the death of one more civilian and 4 injured, caused the deep sadness of Azerbaijani journalists. 120 persons have been victims of mines, planted by the Armenian side after a signed trilateral joint statement. The number of victims of mine continues to increase. Non-providing of maps of mined territories makes the duty of journalists a danger. The Republic of Armenia refuses to submit maps of mined territories. It does not only restrict activity of journalists in these territories, but also makes difficult return of internally displaced persons to their homeland. Armenia continues its anti-peace policy not providing these maps. We should also note that construction works have been launched in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from the occupation. Not providing mine maps by Armenia is also a threat to the life of the foreign journalist. We would like internationally authoritative bodies operating in the field of journalism to express their severe reaction in this regard. Azerbaijani journalists expect this. The purpose of the signing of this document is to attract the attention of the international community to Armenia’s contradictory acts against international law. Support to this call mission may be a great contribution to create peace and stability in the region”.

Source: https://ednews.net/en/news/politics/462734-azerbaijan-press-council-addresses-to-intl-media-outlets-on-the-death-of-journalists-in-a-landmine-explosion-in-kalbajar