California Governor Newsom’s Actions To Reduce Emissions Conflict With States’ Legal Framework Statutes – OpEd

By Ronald Stein

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been vocal about his commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the state. However, some of his recent actions of “leaking” emissions to other countries violate many sections of the written legal framework of The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and California Global Warming Solutions Act (AB32).

His actions have raised concerns among legal experts and environmentalists, as they conflict with the state’s existing legal framework statutes which prioritize the affordability and reliability of electricity sources over their environmental impact.

In addition, wind turbines and solar panels only generate intermittent electricity from unreliable weather conditions, and cannot manufacture any products for society, Newsom has NO planned replacement for the supply chain for more than 6,000 products that are made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil that did not exist 200 years ago. Those same products were responsible for the world population from 1 to 8 billion in less than 200 years and continue to be demanded by today’s humanity.

The written legal “green” framework statutes in California that Newsom circumvents are:

A California statute passed in 1970, the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), that was signed into law by then-Governor Ronald Reagan and was the beginning of the State’s “green” movement.

Then in 2006, the passage of AB 32, the California Global Warming Solutions Actmarked a watershed moment in California’s history. By requiring in law, a sharp reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, California set the stage for its transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future.

Of those two voluminous documents, CEQA and AB32, Governor Newsom has chosen just five words from AB32 Section 38562 (4) “reduce toxic air contaminant emissions” as the foundation of his mandates, and his personal emission policy to clean the “air bubble” around California by leaking those emissions to others outside the boundaries of California.

Surprisingly, most of the California population commends him and remains very “supportive” of his efforts of increasing emissions at sites outside the borders of California, along with the higher taxes, inflation, and product shortages being inflicted upon the forty million residents of the state. Those residents remain complacent that the Governor has yet to disclose his backup plan for replacing the supply chain of products and fuels in today’s society once he rids California of fossil fuels, as we revert to the “zero emission” society we had back in the 1800’s.

Here are a few sections from AB 32, the California Global Warming Solutions Act that demonstrate the Governor’s actions that increase the “leakage” of emissions to developing countries clean the “air bubble” around California:

President Joe Biden and California’s Governor Newsom continue to support subsidies to procure EV’s and build more wind turbines and solar panels, when those subsidies are providing financial incentives to the developing countries mining for those “green” materials, which promotes further exploitations of poor people in developing countries.

I personally thought that President Biden and California Governor Newsom had higher moral and ethical standards that would stop them from financially encouraging developing countries from continuing their exploitation of the poor with yellow, brown, and black skin, and further environmental degradation to the landscapes in those distant developing countries.