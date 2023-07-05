Navigating The Complexities Of A Career Abroad – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

The decision to live and work abroad is a significant one, with implications for both your personal and professional life. It can launch an international career and create valuable global networks, but it also carries potential disadvantages. It’s crucial to assess these aspects before embarking on such a journey.

Drawing from personal experiences as a foreign expat engineer, various aspects of living and working in different countries are highlighted. In Houston, Texas, for example, the climate is largely hot, winters are practically non-existent, and the cost of living is relatively low compared to potential earnings. The social environment is welcoming as there’s a prevalent sense of everyone being somewhat a stranger.

Working in the Kazakhstan Tengiz oilfield requires adaptability to an array of English accents, and a need for clear, straightforward communication. Health services may not always be readily available for minor inconveniences like a dental issue or broken glasses.

Living in England outside London presents its unique set of challenges including understanding diverse local accents, adjusting to unfamiliar living conditions, and cultural norms such as left-hand traffic. The British society can sometimes appear cynical and exclusionary towards foreigners.

In Russia, while the people are optimistic and friendly, the cold weather and the high alcohol consumption during social events may require some getting used to. Similarly, working in Germany can be enriching due to its cultural richness but mastering the language is a long process. German work ethics are strict, punctuality is expected and their humor may not align with yours.

Working with Arabs may offer good remuneration but it can be demanding and impact your health. The extremely hot and dry climate, the limited social life and the restrictions on women and alcohol can be challenging if your views differ.

Offshore jobs in locations such as the Caspian Sea or the Gulf of Mexico can be tough but rewarding. These jobs involve working with various nationalities around the clock for several weeks followed by a similar duration of paid leave. The living conditions can be cramped and meals repetitive, but it offers good field experience.

The career abroad can offer a unique perspective on the global marketplace. With the world becoming more interconnected through e-commerce and international trade, residing in a foreign country can help you understand its potential. This exposure can also help you expand your professional network and enhance your knowledge base.

On the other hand, your career progression might be hindered. If you are physically away from your head office or working in a different time zone, you might lose visibility and opportunities for promotions. Language barriers or lack of local experience might force you to accept lower professional roles, which can be disheartening.

Working abroad can vastly improve your cross-cultural communication skills. Navigating a business environment in a foreign language or culture enhances your communication abilities, making you a valuable asset in any workplace. However, workplace cultural nuances and communication styles can vary greatly across countries and these differences could lead to stress.

Earning in a different currency might provide financial diversification and security, especially during uncertain political climates. Moving to a country with a stable economy could present better job opportunities and higher salaries. However, there are hidden costs to living abroad. The expense of moving, understanding foreign tax systems, and managing healthcare can be significant.

Working in a different country can expose you to new ways of conducting business. This exposure can open your mind to different strategies and you can take these lessons with you wherever you go. However, employers often assume foreign workers won’t stay long-term, which can result in limited contracts and a lack of job security.

If you have a passion for traveling, working abroad can be a great opportunity. It offers a deeper understanding of the host country’s culture and the chance to explore neighboring countries. But, if you are unhappy with your job, your visa might restrict your options to change careers, compared to your freedom at home. Moreover, limited language skills or local experience could narrow your career alternatives.

Working abroad offers invaluable experience, especially during one’s youth. It provides opportunities for language development and interaction with diverse cultures. However, it’s advisable to limit this period to a reasonable timeframe. As age advances, considerations of health and social insurance, proximity to supportive friends and family, and the comfort of familiar surroundings become more significant.

Moreover, a home country is often better suited for retirement, being near loved ones and having easy access to trusted healthcare facilities. The challenge of growing old and alone in a foreign country can be daunting.

In essence, embarking on a career abroad is a rich, multifaceted experience. It has its unique perks, such as exposure to global markets, improved cross-cultural communication skills, and the chance to experience new ways of doing business. At the same time, it brings with it certain downsides including potential career interruptions, difficulties in navigating foreign language office policies, hidden costs of living abroad, and potential feelings of loneliness in old age.

Weighing these aspects thoroughly can help inform your decision on whether the promise of a global career outweighs its potential pitfalls. A career abroad can be an enriching journey, provided you approach it with well-informed expectations, ample preparation, and a readiness to adapt and learn.