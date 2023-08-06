10-Point Peace Formula Presented At Ukraine Crisis Talks In Jeddah

By Arab News

Ukraine has proposed its widely-expected 10-point peace formula at talks in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, according to reports.

Senior officials from some 40 countries including the US, China and India met in Jeddah for discussions that Ukraine and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A source from the Ukrainian delegation told Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath that the proposals were “supported by several countries.”

The two-day meeting is part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries to help reach a solution to the conflict, which has hit the global economy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said this week that the meeting would focus on the 10-point peace formula that calls for the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

The Jeddah meeting follows talks in Copenhagen in June that were designed to be informal and did not yield an official statement, and the Ukrainian source said the 10-point formula “received more support than in Copenhagen.”

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is leading Washington’s delegation to the Saudi city, a senior White House official said.

The meeting highlights Saudi Arabia’s “readiness to exert its good offices to contribute to reaching a solution that will result in permanent peace”, the official Saudi Press Agency said Friday.

In May, the Kingdom hosted Zelensky at an Arab summit also in Jeddah, where he accused some leaders of turning “a blind eye” to the horrors of Russia’s invasion.