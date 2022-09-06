Myanmar Must Refrain From Violating Bangladesh’s Border – OpEd

By Kamal Uddin Mazumder

The Rohingya are a stateless Indo-Aryan ethnic group in the Rakhine state of western Myanmar. An estimated 1.4 million Rohingya lived in Myanmar before the 2016-17 crackdown on the Rohingya in Myanmar. Most Rohingya are followers of Islam, although there are also a few followers of Hinduism. Persecution of the Rohingya as a Muslim minority in Myanmar’s Rakhine state has made global media headlines. Arakan, home of the Rohingyas, was an independent state. On August 25, 2017, the military junta forces of Myanmar started torture in Rakhine state. In the face of their indiscriminate killing, rape and arson, more than 1 million Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh by crossing the Naf River. Several lakhs of Rohingyas have come to Bangladesh from Myanmar at different times before. At present, the number of Rohingyas registered in Ukhia, Teknaf and Bhasanchar shelters is 1.25 million.

It has been five years since the Rohingyas took refuge in Bangladesh. The Rohingya problem is not yet resolved. Due to the security situation in Myanmar and the ongoing global crisis, the repatriation process has not yet started. We do not know whether Rohingya will be repatriated or not. Negotiations are ongoing on behalf of Bangladesh through the international community. But nothing is working. After the military coup in Myanmar on 1 February 2021, the overall security situation there further deteriorated. Violent anti-junta protests, protests and bloodshed have pushed Myanmar into a conflict situation, an ongoing situation that creates uncertainty over Rohingya repatriation, but Bangladesh continues to negotiate repeatedly. Bangladesh is negotiating through the international community to return the Rohingyas to their country with dignity. But some western countries are playing a silent role on Rohingya repatriation.

Under their umbrella, Myanmar harbors various activities, security concerns and instability. In the meeting of the fifth Joint Working Group (JWG) between Bangladesh and Myanmar on the repatriation of the Rohingyas on June 14, Bangladesh highlighted the need for the early repatriation of the Rohingyas and called for the verification of the Rohingyas to be completed as soon as possible, to ensure their safety, livelihood and welfare. Also, the Rohingyas staying in various camps in Bangladesh organized programs to attract the attention of the international community. It can be said that two mortar shells fired from Myanmar have reached the border of Bangladesh just when efforts are being made to speed up the repatriation of the Rohingyas. Recently, two mortar shells fell in Tumbra Bazar area of ​​Ghumdhum border of Naikshyongchari in Bandarban. However, there were no casualties as they did not explode. The incident of the unexploded mortar shell landing on the border of Bangladesh is an accident or intentional, it has been revealed in various media citing the foreign secretary. In fact, Myanmar’s mortar shell in Bangladesh, what is the indication?

It is none of Bangladesh’s business who the Myanmar military will fight with when. But for any reason, their mortar shelling inside Bangladesh is provocative. Throwing mortars without repatriating the Rohingyas is in no way fair. What the Myanmar junta government is indicating by firing mortar shells on the Bangladesh border. Mortar is not a stone or a jute which is hit on one side and forgotten on the other side. To fire a mortar, it has to be prepared and fired in a military manner. So it’s provocative it’s clear – which is not desirable at all. Or are you fearing Bangladesh? Myanmar has no choice to refrain from this crime.

Bangladesh’s international relations and security experts believe that Myanmar is intentionally trying to prevent border conflicts Through this, they fear that the remaining six lakh Rohingya in the country may be tried to enter Bangladesh

Mentioning the issue as a trap, they advised Bangladesh to be extremely cautious in this regard We should have military preparedness along with diplomatic preparedness.

Whether intentional or not, the neglectful attitude of the Myanmar junta in these incidents is quite evident. They have assumed that if something like this happens, Bangladesh will not do anything other than diplomatic protest. They need to be displaced from this ‘comfort zone’. Some small countermeasures can prevent them from such activities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has protested by calling the Myanmar Ambassador U Aung Khoo Moe in Dhaka on Sunday over the firing of two mortar shells from warplanes into Bangladesh and the violation of airspace by two military helicopters on Saturday. At the same time, Dhaka has asked for an explanation of this incident The ambassador of Myanmar has been summoned for the third time in the last two weeks

This response is enough. Myanmar has also violated the airspace of China and Thailand in the past. For which they apologized, expressed regret Did not repeat that incident but in the case of Bangladesh, on the contrary, they are causing incidents again and again Bangladesh is protesting but they are not even expressing their grief.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Myanmar to take measures to protect the persecuted Muslim community, the Rohingya. This is the first international judgment against Myanmar. The country has been accused of genocide. This allegation has been strongly criticized by the world against the leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi. After the Gambia sued for genocide, the Myanmar government denied the allegations and raised several objections. Myanmar contended that Gambia had no right to file the case and that the court had no jurisdiction to try it. However, after a long hearing, the court ruled that Myanmar’s objections were dismissed. As a result, Gambia’s case against Myanmar for genocide will continue. The decision was taken by a 15-1 vote in the 16-member court. News from AFP and Reuters.

The failure of bilateral diplomatic negotiations to resolve the dispute and the lack of appropriate international sanctions against Myanmar have reached a critical stage. Two powerful powers, China and Russia, have stood in the way of taking action against Myanmar in the Security Council. Especially China’s political, diplomatic and military patronage has made Myanmar extremely stubborn. On the other hand, India has supported Myanmar for its own interests.

Some have justified the violence as acceptable under the pretext of Myanmar’s security. By abstaining from voting on this issue, they have indirectly provided aid to Myanmar. Genocide has taken place; it is clear in ICZ verdict. A heinous crime like genocide must be prosecuted. Countries which have been supporting Myanmar directly and indirectly, their position is questionable.

Crime has increased in Cox’s Bazar due to the Rohingyas. Because of the Rohingya, the local citizens have to get a certificate that they are not Rohingya. It’s a shame for us. Cox’s Bazar residents are happy today. The only way out of this is to rid Cox’s Bazar of Rohingyas through repatriation. I invite all humanitarian people to come forward. At the same time, we call on our government and the international community to resolve the Rohingya issue permanently.