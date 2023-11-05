GCC Chief Condemns Israeli Minister’s ‘Nuclear’ Comment Regarding Gaza

By Arab News

The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said on Sunday the dangerous statements by an Israeli minister regarding the use of a nuclear bomb on Gaza “underscored the extremism of the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people,” Saudi Press Agency reported.

On Sunday, Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu was suspended from government meetings “until further notice” after suggesting in an interview dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

Jassem Albudaiwi called for holding the Israeli government accountable for what he called a “reckless threat.”

He continued: “The dangerous statements by a minister in the Israeli occupying government regarding the use of a nuclear bomb on Gaza are a call for genocide, confirming the extremism and brutality of the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people, and its grave and ongoing violations in Gaza, along with its disregard for the lives of innocent civilians.”

Albudaiwi strongly condemned “unbalanced statements and actions,” which could exacerbate the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip and underscore the Israeli occupation’s intent to persist in this attack in violation of all international conventions, norms, and laws.