By Haluk Direskeneli

Özgür Özel, a pharmacist by education, born in 1974, and proficient in both English and German, has been elected as the new leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) after serving as a four-term CHP Member of Parliament and also as the party’s spokesperson. He is married and has one child. Özgür Özel faces a series of urgent challenges that require serious solutions for Turkey. These issues are of critical importance for the country’s future.

First and foremost, the crisis-ridden economy emerges as one of Turkey’s top priorities. Particularly in recent years, economic fluctuations, the balance of payments, high levels of inflation, and the issue of unemployment have negatively impacted the living standards of the Turkish people. Under Özgür Özel’s leadership, effective policies are needed to ensure economic stability and address the problem of unemployment. The current unresolved party leadership should be replaced to achieve this.

Additionally, the refugee crisis is another significant challenge that Turkey is currently grappling with. Turkey has provided shelter to refugees from Syria and other countries, and this situation has had implications on the local economy, security, and societal balance. Özgür Özel needs to lead in the development of a sustainable and fair refugee policy.

Other crucial areas that require attention include the situation in the Southeastern region, foreign relations, and energy policies. Effectively addressing the fight against terrorism and promoting the development of the Southeastern region, Turkey’s role on the international stage in terms of foreign relations, and the sustainability of energy policies are among the critical areas of focus for Özgür Özel.

Özgür Özel should create a new party program that offers effective solutions to these challenges and leads Turkey towards a more stable, powerful, and prosperous future. Collaborative efforts, fair policies, and national unity are essential to resolving the pressing issues facing Turkey.

Regarding the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), CHP has made significant contributions on Büyükada, and it is essential to identify strong candidates for the upcoming local elections to ensure more efficient and effective work by the local municipality.