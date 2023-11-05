Real Madrid Issues Statement In Response To Mbappe Rumors

By Al Bawaba News

Real Madrid have released an official statement in response to claims of ongoning negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

The France international will become a free agent in June and has been linked with a possible move to the Madrid giants.

Reports emerged of negotiations being well underway forcing Real to issue an official response.

The statmenet read: “In view of the information recently issued and published by various media outlets, which speculate on alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid CF wishes to declare that this information is categorically false and that no negotiations of this type took place with a player belonging to PSG.”

Liverpool are also monitoring Mbappe and will be waiting for January to approach him officially, according to previous reports.