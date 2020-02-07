‘Virus Balkanicus’ Fascist Chauvinism: Croatia Uber Alles – Essay

By Dr. Sabahudin Hadzialic

Can you imagine a country during the Second World War which was warned by Adolph Hitler’s Germany (sic’) that they are brutal too much against other and different ones? Can you imagine brutality of the Ustasha’s regime in the Independent State of Croatia who (period 1941-1945) killed between 350.000 and 450.000 other and different ones (Serbs, Jews, Muslims, Gypsies and even Croats who were against a regime) due to Encyclopedia Britannica (to avoid trolls and bots who are ready to accuse immediately other and different ones – the truth will prevail)?

Although, should be underlined that antifascists did some war crimes as well, but the fascists only did a war crimes and nothing else.

Yes, we can imagine all of it, especially if we can see who is on power in Croatia since 1991 having in mind that fascist chauvinists are the same all around former Yugoslavia and only difference is the way of their approach to it. In other words, “same product, different packing”.

Republic Croatia celebrates in all different ways Ustasha’s regime since 1991.

Just few examples:

Kolinda Grabar Kitarović, President of Croatia on chant „For the Homeland“ – first it is OK as chant and then it is not ok, depending who is listening (Balkan Insight, „Fascist Legacy Causes Persistent Headache for Croatia President“, 28.2.2019) World Cup party celebration in 2018 was transferred into the fascist nostalgia. (Al Jazeera, 18.08.2018) Josip Šimunić and the chant “Za dom spremni” (English: “For the Homeland”) (The Guardian, 20.11.2013) – quote…: ‘If someone has something against it, that’s their problem’…end of quote

We have to re-focus of the real background of the relics of the previous fascists regime called Independent State of Croatia (1941-1945) which shows everywhere in Croatia today even through the songs of Marko Perković Thompson (Times of Israel, 18.07.2018). Lack of adequate media literacy and lack of historical. methodological focus on fascism as an evil within the civilization of the XX century, helped re-awakening of the hidden love towards people who were killing everybody who were others and different ones. Usually, it came mostly from the mouth of the people who got everything in the previous (called communist, but it was socialist kind) system in Socialist Federal Republic Yugoslavia.

An excellent, the latest example came out from the current President of Croatian Government, Andrej Plenković, and President of Republic of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar Kitarović (soon, will be, on 18.2.2020 replaced by Zoran Milanović who won presidential elections recently) who did not come for the opening event on 1.2.2020 when Rijeka (third largest city in Croatia) became a European Capital of Culture Events. One of the greatest ever events ever for the country of 4 million population and they did not show up! But, in the same time goes around and open kindergartens or visiting Portugal (usually timings are prepared in advance for months re ECCE) while in your country you have the biggest cultural event in Europe for 2020 (together with Galway from Ireland), is a unforgiven shame of the country.

Although, in Croatia is, like as well other fascistic chauvinist regimes in BiH, Serbia and Montenegro (almost whole former Yugoslavia), when on power are chauvinist parties like Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ in original). Remind you again, that you, readers can blame me only that I cry for the former so call “communist” regime in Yugoslavia, but the real truth is that regime have called me into the Party headquarters (to tell me that I cannot write against the part and country) because of my articles back in 1986 titled “Gilliver predictions, Lilliput achievements” while 80 % of the current fascistic chauvinists were communists and hypocrites today will be again communists if needed as Merry go round. One master (ethnic God) will be replaced with another (Big brother). As written by me so many times: ”before the war in former Yugoslavia (before 1990) we had religion of ideology and today we have ideology of religion”.

Corruption of all kind became a way of living in Croatia. Judiciary system is under the control of the politics, and what is the most interesting is when country makes a law that benefits private firms and with which saves private capital which has been gained through the so call very suspicious privatization within transition time from communism towards capitalism (really amazing example is when in communist regime they saved their companies because the money was from the Government and here you have private money and which is saved by the Government). Most visible example is AGROKOR, private trade (malls and production) company who employed 50.000 people which has been established on suspicious transition privatization back in 90’s of the last century.

So, basically, where is the solution for the benefit of Croatian people (and othe minorities living there such as Serbs, Bosniaks – Muslims, Jews, etc…)?

Through the fixing, if I may say so, of the judiciary system which will be totally independent (of course, nobody is totally independent, but the goal is the path, not the goal itself) and the country in which people will stay and not fled out like a flies (in the last decade 500.000 people left the country and the approximately Croatia will lose at least 1 million workers until 2051).

No, people do not leave because of freedom of movement in Europe and even better way of living. It is difficult to earn and live in Germany, Ireland and/or UK as well, but at least, you are respected as human being and not waiting for the job for decades. Author of this essay was a witness at one small Hotel at Memmingen, Germany near by the same airport that at the reception a woman was working graduated as MA economist from Slavonia. And do you know which was the biggest voting base for Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ party)? Region of Slavonia. This happens when party took care about its people. Spread them all over the world, while politician like “president on exit door”, Kolinda Grabar Kitarović, who made hundreds of gaffs during her presidency, would like to keep, after her mandate a office of “the former president” (2020-2025) and cost a people another 700,000 Euros for nothing. Or just do the same as she was promising during the campaign and it was a biggest joke ever, that Croats can earn 8,000 Euros per month. Of course, as an example she can start doing that instead of telling fairy tales to the people. In the same time, current president of the Government, Andrej Plenković, who was very good, by the way, young communist back in 1988, he graduated in the High school with a topic “Means of massive communication” where he was quoting Karl Marx and talking about the self-governing as a good communist of that time. Today, he is a loud chauvinist and a leader of the nationalistic party (do you recognize any in Eastern Europe?…maybe Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Russia, Hungary, and all former Yugoslav countries) who takes to Auschwitz with him on commemoration of the Holocaust this year (2020) a Minister of defenders, Tomo Medved who, in the same time, is doing exhumation of the fascist soldiers from the II World War who did the same thing in Jasenovac, Croatia (see above from Encyclopedia Britannica) as Hitler did in Auschwitz during the II World War.

This really shows that European Union is still far, far away from the main point of uniting freedom and development of the nations while having within its boundaries countries such as Croatia (lets mentioned Poland and Hungary as well as even on the edge of EU when the human rights and respect to others and different ones are in question) which also treats immigrants like a peace of meat and not a human being. In the same time, you will find 100-150 of immigrants took good care in Croatia but thousand of them treated as enemies per se. Classical example of satisfying the form while the essence stays the same.

Finally, latest attacks on the other and different ones, attacks titled as “hate crimes and hate speech” against Serbian minority (next essay about Serbia will not be different at all, but towards Croats, of course) is example how fascistic regime behaves. When Marko Perković Thompson sings “For the homeland” it is ok, but when one Chines tourist do the same, he has been arrested and kick out of the country. Probably, only real fascists can sing that song, nobody else. Especially in Croatia.

Rock’n’roll will never die, the one on Fascism, because it is not dead. Just change the outfit and shows the real face all around Balkan, as Virus Balkanicus.

Next: Virus Balkanicus – Fascist chauvinism: Serbia uber alles

