‘Virus Balkanicus’ Fascist Chauvinism: Who Am I To Judge? – Essay

By Dr. Sabahudin Hadzialic

I really do admire those who can suck as truthful, the fairy tales of the Balkan tribe leaders in Croatia (so-called outside the Balkans and inside the EU, but with deep, genetical and historical connections with the rest of the Balkans), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro, the states who were born as a miscarriage from the death of Yugoslavia.

The fairy tales are based on:

We are the best. All others and those who are different are idiots, nationalists (basically, they do not know anything about nationalism based on “egalite, fraternite, liberte”) and enemies. Especially those from the neighbor countries (see above). The way how we live is the best way of living in the world, while hundreds of thousands of people are leaving mentioned countries, even if they have good jobs and positions.

When everything started in regard to the announcement of dissolution of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (1945-1992), it started as innocent (for the majority of media illiterate people who got a “carrot” of democracy without knowing that they received a “rotten apple” of demo(n)cracy ) try to establish a society of equality and a society of the many to many — and not many to one, as it was before. Although, the socialism of he former Yugoslavia, and especially in the last years of its existence (1984-1992), was like the capitalism in Denmark, Finland and Sweden nowadays, I call it capitalistic socialism or socialistic capitalism. Why? Especially of the “social” within it. The Finnish people are the happiest people on the Earth. Again, why? The answer is within the protection of basic human rights: social welfare and generosity, almost no corruption and a phenomenal GDP. Wasn’t that a goal of socialism? Especially in ex-Yugoslavia, within its dying years.

Here is an excerpt in which Socrates defends the good derived from a knowledge of the idea of ​​the Good:

“For me, I’m pretty sure that, among philosophers, there is not one who thinks that a man sins willfully and voluntarily make shameful and evil actions, they all know the contrary, that all who actions are shameful and wrong to do so involuntarily, and Simonides does not say he rented the man who deliberately does not commit evil but to himself he brings the word deliberately, because he thought that a good man will often force a witness to others of friendship and esteem. For example, we may suffer from strange processes from a mother, a father of his country, other people that affect us too closely. In this case, the bad guys look the malignancy of their parents or from their homeland with a sort of joy, spread it with malice or make complaints, to take shelter reproaches and outrages that deserve their negligence, they come in and to exaggerate their subjects of complaint, and grow to hate their enmity forced volunteers. The people of the contrary throw a veil over the wrongs of their own and force them to speak well, and if the injustice of their parents or homeland arouses in them a fit of rage, they calm down themselves and reconcile with them, forcing himself to love and to speak well.”

So, let’s get back to the core of the problem that is within the title of this cycle of essays: Fascist-chauvinism.

Namely, even Hitler, when he came to power he sought initially to implement the idea of “power to the people” and the nation protecting through public works, cheap production and generating army power — this would “liberate” his own people. Unfortunately, it also was liberating them from their state of mind. But he had one problem, huge problem: chauvinism. Why that and not nationalism (because nationalism in a sense of French revolution, as said: “egalite, fraternite liberte” was evaluated, with the help of socialism, into chauvinism). Why? Because it excluded all others and those who are different from the equation having in mind only themselves as supra-nation. The nation was above all others. All of that, from the 1930s is what we have nowadays in the ex-Yugoslavia countries that were mentioned above (including Slovenia, Kosovo and North Macedonia as well). Why, again?

Because, of the lack of a transparent democracy, democracy as a procedure with as much power as much responsibility, we had just an illusion of “self-governing” within the one-party “democracy” that has been transferred into an illusion: the “self-governing” of the nations within the countries of ex-Yugoslavia.

And, as a matter of fact, out from almost ten million communists from the area of Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia we now have got 9,900,000 “nationalists” who are, having in mind the lack of any kind of literacy among the people, and especially, media literacy, are controlled by the groups of organized crime (example: Bosnia and Herzegovina). Instead of as was promised there would be a “Switzerland” within the Balkans back in 1990, after the first democratic elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina and other countries of ex-Yu as well, today we have 3 in 1 (Colombia, Paraguay and Sicily from Italy – governments who are organized as organized crime – Cosa Nostra of Balkans) within the power government of the three Fascist-chauvinist parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina (SDA – Party of Democratic Action – Bosnian Muslim party; HDZ BiH – Croatian Democratic Union – Bosnian Croat party and SNSD – The Alliance of Independent Social Democrats – Bosnian Serb party) which are now totally brainwashed zombies who vote always for their own (a joke that goes around the region: I will vote for “our” guy – He is criminal, I know, but he is our criminal) as they have been told.

How that can work, having in mind that all of them have “democracy” within their title? That is the “catch 22”: A hidden agenda above all. All the religions that openly stand behind them (Islam, Catholicism and Orthodox) are against, for example, gambling or lottery in a country where 97% of the people say that they are religious and only 3% are not. How, then is it possible that out of 3,000,000 people 80,000 of them spent in 2019 almost 2 billion convertible marks (around 1 billion $US dollars) on gambling of any kind. Is that possible? Doubt. It just shows a huge, deep fake in everything:

Democracy has became demo(n)cracy within its core because here people enter politics to get rich, nothing else. I do not mind that, but only if the people have a decent income to live through life and not to go to exile. In the last seven years, more than a million of people left the area of ex-Yugoslavia. Religion, instead of being a connecting source for the people of different ethnic groups has become also a main cause of the separation, supporting their own ethnic parties. If this is what God wants, then, in the area of former Yugoslavia only up to 500-600 chosen families lives in paradise, and the rest of the 20,000,000 people are in hell.

Why chauvinism? Because, people of the same genetical code within the Balkans (South_East Europe), same language (the people in BiH, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia do not need an interpreter or translation to talk between each other – what is that then?) and same cultural (ok, almost similar cultural heritage) exclude within their control areas others and those who are different from everything. Do you know that apartheid exists in Bosnia and Herzegovina in schools? Yes, kids are entering under one roof but if they are, for example, Bosnian Croat and or Bosnian Muslim, they go to different school under one roof. Two school under one roof?! In the XXI century!

Virus Balkanicus started in 1991 and spread all over the world. Nowadays they call it Populism. No, it is Fascist-chauvinism. Just open your eyes. Hitler’s ideology resurrected as the worse nightmare of the World. Restarting from ex-Yugoslavia.

But who am I to judge? I am not eligible to do so. Why? Not within the circle of trust. Of organized anarchy they call the states of ex-Yugoslavia. Yes, anarchy, but organized. Crime.

Next: Virus Balkanicus – Fascist chauvinism: Croatia uber alles

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.