Cindy Sheehan: The Irrelevance Of Left(ish) Anti-War Voices – OpEd

By Cindy Sheehan

One of my biggest frustrations since 2007 (when I left the Democrat half of the War Party for good), is that movements, especially the so-called antiwar movement support Democrat politicians. Besides being the very definition of insanity, in my opinion, when the War Party politicians order bombings (POTUS), pay for bombings (Congress), or are silent about, or justify the murder (the media), these same people have very little credibility they are all of a sudden “outraged” when the bombing inevitably happens.

I have long called these voices of loose credibility “The Peace Industrial Complex” because as soon as those bombings do happen, they send out pearl-clutching emails about how we need to hold the politician accountable, and to do that, please SEND US MONEY. My position may be a bit cynical, but I have seen the pattern repeated over and over.

For example, there is a color-coordinated “antiwar” group whose founders/leaders routinely advocate for voting for Democrats which is their right. However, I think to call oneself “antiwar” and a “Democrat” is the very definition of oxymoronic. Yes, even Joe Biden who has been a HUGE advocate of Imperialism for almost five-decades in the Federal Government was no exception. The day after Bombing-Biden attacked Syria, this so-called antiwar group sent out an email with the subject line “Outrageous” which begins:

When Biden promised a “return to normal”, did he mean normal atrocious U.S. military actions in the Middle East? Because yesterday, out of nowhere, the U.S. bombed the sovereign country of Syria. The militia bombed in Syria posed absolutely no threat to the United States and is actually involved in fighting ISIS.

Most of the leading members of this antiwar group have been activists for decades and my perception is that their outrage is a show for the cameras because a “return to normal” just means a whole lot of violence and oppression that the U.S. was founded upon and continues to this day.

Anyone who is not operating in self-delusion mode on a massive scale could predict that Joe Biden would continue the Clinton-Bush-Obama trajectory of terrible foreign policy, but also the centuries long bloody-trail of this Death Cult. “Normal” for the Death Cult, of course, IS war and slaughter on a massive scale.

“Helpfully” they included a letter which we could all sign which encourages the nominal leader of Death Cult, USA, Joe Biden to “stop the wars.” So, what will they do when he doesn’t, because he ain’t gonna? Are they going to vote for him a little less vigorously in 2024?

If we truly want to end U.S. Imperialism once and for all, we cannot support in anyway any member of the Twin Parties of War and Evil. Of course, as individuals we have every right to vote for/support any candidate or political party we wish, but organizationally, our energy needs to go outside the duopoly.

After all these years, I feel like an empty gong clanging to deaf ears, but isn’t it time to try something new if we do care about international solidarity and peace and equality within our borders?

My two cents, for whatever its worth.