Shameless Cuomo Exploits Black Church – OpEd

By William Donohue

People go to church on Sunday to pray, commune with God and to be inspired. They don’t go to be pandered to by politicians, especially disgraced former politicians. Yet that is exactly what former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo did yesterday at a Brooklyn black church.

Everyone in New York knows Cuomo is trying to stage a comeback. Indeed, last month he spent $369,000 of his $16 million war chest on trying to resurrect his image. Now he is exploiting black churchgoers.

At God’s Battalion of Prayer Church, Cuomo shamelessly played the victim card. He blamed the Democratic Party, “prosecutorial misconduct,” the media, and the “cancel culture” for his woes, falsely claiming that he has been “vindicated.” He did not say why he didn’t have the courage to stay in office and fight for his vindication, owing, no doubt, to the fact that he was ready to be impeached.

Cuomo made much hay out of the decision by five district attorneys not to press charges against him after he resigned. The fact is most of them said they found the charges against him to be credible, but that there wasn’t sufficient legal grounds to convict him. He never addressed the allegations by five women.

They accused him of kissing them on the lips without their consent, groping them, making inappropriate comments and seeking to intimidate them. Lindsey Boylan, a former high-ranking official who worked for him, accused him of creating “a culture within his own administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.”

In 2019, Cuomo signed legislation to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

“There has been an ongoing, persistent culture of sexual harassment, assault and discrimination in the workplace, and now it is time to act. By ending the absurd legal standard that sexual harassment in the workplace needs to be ‘severe or pervasive’ and making it easier for workplace sexual harassment claims to be brought forward,” he said, “we are sending a strong message that time is up on sexual harassment in the workplace and setting the standard of equality for women.”

By setting the bar so low, Cuomo unwittingly cooked his own goose.

Cuomo also had the audacity to claim victim status for his discredited brother. He said Chris was fired because CNN was “in the middle of a merger and afraid of the cancel-culture mob.” He failed to mention that his brother compromised his obligations as a professional journalist by shilling for him, and that a report on his conduct was submitted to CNN by an investigative law firm. Immediately following that, he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Perhaps the most revealing aspect of Cuomo’s speech at the black church was his insistence on wanting to “tell my truth.” He should have been asked to leave at that point.

Truth is not an opinion: it is an objective reality. Truth does not vary from one person to another—there is only one truth. For a “former altar boy” like Andrew Cuomo to profess in a house of God that truth is relative shows how arrogant and un-Christian he is.

New Yorkers have had it with the Cuomos. It’s time they got the message and quietly slipped away.

