One Year Of Ukraine War: World Plunging Into Economic Catastrophe – OpEd

By S. M. Saifee Islam

A post-pandemic spending frenzy, fueled by heavy government expenditure, was expected to power the economy and help exhausted people rediscover a feeling of normalcy after two calamitous years. All of that changed on February 24, when the Ukrainian conflict began. Normalcy has gone, the crisis has become permanent, and the unified West has retaliated against Russian aggression with a series of sanctions.

The war is not done, and the western front is not quiet this time; rather, it seems that the anniversary of the war in Ukraine has had a significant turnabout in the unity and integrity of western powers. However, all these alliances and ramifications of western unity didn’t stop the global economic fallout. Now after one year of Ukraine war, the world is observing incredibly costly losses, both in terms of human lives and financial resources, which can lead to significant economic disruption. Furthermore, increased government spending led to higher debt and strained public finances, while disruptions to trade can cause economic activity to decline, leading to business closures and shortages.

The World Plunging into Economic Catastrophe

Citizens in every developed and developing countries experienced economic hardships. It was hard to ignore and recover from a shortage because of this reliance. Hence, the global economic disaster that followed the Ukrainian conflict was unavoidable, but owing to globalization, the economic crisis did not end in a single area or state this time. Following a year of conflict, the phrase “economic crisis” is now used by practically every country on the planet.

Moreover, after the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict, global growth is expected to decrease from an anticipated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, before rebounding to 3.1 percent in 2024. The prediction for 2023 is 0.2 percentage point higher than the October 2022 forecast, although it is still below than the historical (2000-19) average of 3.8 percent. The hike in central bank rates to combat inflation, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, continue to impact on economic activity. COVID-19’s quick expansion in China slowed growth in 2022, but its recent reopening has prepared the path for a faster-than-expected rebound.

On the other hand, the global inflation rate was climbing right before the Ukrainian conflict, and after the war, the situation began to alter dramatically, with inflation pressure affecting both the developed and developing worlds. As a result, worldwide inflation is predicted to decline from 8.8 percent in 2022 to 6.6 percent in 2023 and 4.3 percent in 2024, remaining above pre-pandemic levels of about 3.5 percent (2017-19).

Moreover, the extraordinary sanctions will raise the prices of specific items. As a consequence, both the developed and developing worlds faced a major inflationary crisis in the previous year. Nonetheless, even if unfavorable risks have lessened since October 2022 and certain positive variables become more prominent, the risks to the forecast remain skewed to the negative.

Yet, the war jeopardizes global food security, with 345.2 million people anticipated to be food insecure in 2023, more than double the amount in 2021. In addition, food costs jumped 14.1% year on year in January 2023.

World food prices, on the other hand, declined marginally, with the UN FAO food price index falling to 135.7 in November from 135.9 in October, considerably below the peak of 159.7 in March but still above pre-war levels.

Since food production requires a lot of energy, the high rates of food inflation reflect the indirect and delayed impacts of high energy costs, to which the conflict has contributed significantly. As a consequence, the FAO’s annual food price index, which analyzes changes in worldwide food prices, was 14.3 percent higher in 2022 than the previous year and 46 percent higher than in 2020.

As a consequence, 222 million people endured extreme food insecurity globally last year. However, throughout the conflict, consumer prices in the richest nations rose 7.3% last year, above its January 2022 projection of 3.9%, and 9.9% in the poorest countries, exceeding the 5.9% projected before the war.

With the outbreak of war, the increase in energy prices had a direct effect on consumers and companies with energy-intensive expenditures, especially those in nations with substantial energy imports from Russia. The increase also exacerbated a preexisting inflation issue that was exacerbated in part by extremely stimulative fiscal and monetary measures undertaken during the COVID-19 crisis.

Hence, energy-importing nations have been caught off guard. Some may be obliged to implement austerity measures. In addition, hydrocarbon exporters in the Middle East and Africa benefited from increased energy prices, particularly those with excess production capacity.

On the monetary side, central banks have reacted to growing inflation by further tightening, with interest rates hitting 4.5 percent in the United States, 2.5 percent in the eurozone, and 3.5 percent in the United Kingdom, so intensifying recession fears.

Throughout the Ukrainian conflict, the global economy has seen major currency devaluation, a decline in reserves, and a decline in investments. Thus, worldwide venture capital financing in 2022 totaled $445 billion, a 35% decrease from the $681 billion spent in 2021.

In contrast, the decline in the worldwide currency reserve during the second quarter of 2022 was the greatest compared to the same period the year before. In 2022, when it reached $12 trillion, the decline was the worst in the last two decades, exceeding 6 percent (quarter-over-quarter). The foreign exchange reserve decreased by $4.85 billion to $532.66 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Throughout the last year, the value of the U.S. dollar compared to a basket of international currencies has seen a significant adjustment. At the commencement of the conflict, on February 22, 2022, the dollar index was at 95, but after one year, it has climbed dramatically to 104. The fluctuation in the value of the U.S. dollar has resulted in a wave of currency devaluation throughout the globe.

Who are suffering?

The thorn of the globalized economy has painstakingly spread to every nook and cranny of the mother earth, even while the benefits of globalization may not reach every country in the globe. From established Detroit to emerging Dakar, the plight of the masses persists.

For instance, the severe increase in consumer prices in the United States and other affluent nations, which was partially driven by the war’s impact on oil prices, has progressively declined. That has increased expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cease increasing interest rates to combat inflation, which has brought the world’s largest economy to the verge of recession and prompted other currencies to decline against the dollar.

Hence, China abandoned zero-COVID restrictions that stifled development in the world’s second-largest economy late last year. Meanwhile, China’s economic development slows to less than half the pace of the previous year, while the world’s second-largest economy increased by 3% in 2022, less than half the rate of the previous year.

On the other side, the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine posed a threat to Europe’s economy this year. Since 2021, gas prices in Europe have increased by more than fourfold, since Russia has restricted supply to less than 20% of their 2021 levels, causing energy shortages.

Nonetheless, the conflict has delayed or altered the economy in the developed world, but the situation is different in the developing world. For the Ukrainian people, the Russian invasion is a living nightmare, a horrific humanitarian catastrophe on a massive scale. But the war is rapidly becoming a question of life and death for the world’s most vulnerable populations. Additionally, because to the intricate interaction between geopolitics, commodities pricing, and financial markets, the Ukrainian conflict sent shockwaves across the global economy, especially emerging nations. Indeed, the effects have differed both within and across emerging countries.

For every emerging market and developing economy (EMDE) area, growth projections for the years 2023 and 2024 have been lowered. Monetary policy tightening and restrictive global financial conditions are decelerating development, particularly in LAC, SAR, and SSA (Sub-Saharan Africa).

In addition, growth in low-income countries (LICs) is anticipated to reach 5.1% in 2023. Despite this year’s overall improvement, estimates for around two-thirds of LICs have been reduced. In addition, per capita income growth is anticipated to moderate to 2.2% in 2023. Since the Ukrainian conflict, disruptions to global commodities markets, notably for energy and essential grains, have exacerbated cost-of-living pressures on LMICs.

To summarize, the developing world did not start the fire in Kyiv or send billions of dollars’ worth of armaments to Ukraine, but these “developing folks” are the first to be killed. The one-year conflict in Ukraine teaches us a terrible lesson of reality: that the world’s economies provide all a person needs to survive, but they lack the ability to demonstrate rationality, provide equality, or stress humanity in order to determine right from wrong and ensure a secure existence. But we have the opportunity to build the genuine spirit of humanity via accountability. Nevertheless, we cannot ignore the pain of individuals in the developing world. We can only expect to build a society that is fairer and more equitable for everyone if we put an end to this insanity and restore global economic peace.