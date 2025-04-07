Interview With Former Member Of Parliament Of France On Azerbaijan – OpEd

By Derya Soysal

Derya Soysal interviewed former National Assembly member Jérôme Lambert on Saturday, April 5, to discuss France’s position on Azerbaijan. Lambert is also an Honorary Member of the French Parliament, President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan, Jérôme Lambert.

Why are you interested in the issue of the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan in particular?

My interest in the situation in the South Caucasus goes back quite some time. At the National Assembly, as part of the European Affairs Committee, I was initially responsible for monitoring the EU’s neighbourhood policy, which led me to study and understand the history and current affairs of this region of the world.

My first trip to Azerbaijan took place about twelve years ago, on the occasion of a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the World Bank, held in Baku.

How would you explain the international position towards Azerbaijan? Is there a double standard?

I was approached by the President of the France-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, who was looking for MPs interested in developing bilateral relations with this country. I joined the Friendship Group and thus began to take a closer interest in Azerbaijan.

From the outset, I was surprised by the criticism that my interest provoked from some colleagues, who held preconceived ideas about Azerbaijan, mainly because of the conflict with Armenia.

Of course, I was aware of the historical situation, but I had no idea at the time that here in France – in the National Assembly and the media – there were pressure groups directly intervening to support Armenia’s political positions.

Merely showing interest in Azerbaijan seemed suspicious to some, which I had neither anticipated nor accepted, as I was in no way a party to the conflict.

Far from discouraging me, these hostile attitudes strengthened my resolve to learn more about Azerbaijan.

This country, which I did not know at first, quickly appeared to me as unique. At the edge of the former Soviet empire, bordering Iran and Armenia, Azerbaijan is a nation open to a complex environment.

A predominantly Muslim society – mainly Shiite – but with a strong secular and tolerant spirit, Azerbaijan has developed a society with many singularities.

I soon realised that the harsh criticism directed at Azerbaijan by some was solely linked to the conflict with Armenia. Its supporters used their influence to try to discredit Azerbaijan in the eyes of the French public.

Observing what I considered an unjustified situation, I decided to work for the maintenance of good relations between France and Azerbaijan in all areas, as had been the case since the establishment of diplomatic ties, right after its declaration of independence.

With this mindset, I joined the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan, then chaired by my former colleague Jean-François Mancel.

Working closely with him, he asked me four years ago to take over as president of the Association. I gladly accepted, hoping to resolutely continue the work undertaken in relation to Azerbaijan.

At that time, none of us imagined that the conflict – which had led in the early 1990s to the occupation of almost 20% of Azerbaijani territory by Armenian forces – would enter a new phase that would see Azerbaijan regain its territorial integrity, as recognised by international law.

How would you describe the situation in the region since the end of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and Azerbaijan’s recapture of the occupied territories?

This conflict ended three years ago, but it reignited, in France, a strong resentment within the Armenian diaspora towards Azerbaijan. Armenian associations, structured as real lobbies, launched a defamation campaign to oppose the good relations that France had naturally maintained with Azerbaijan.

In this post-war period, the more the initially difficult dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan began to open a path toward peace, the more the Armenian ultra-nationalists active in France escalated their hostile rhetoric against Azerbaijan.

This is still broadly the situation today in France, where we constantly face attacks and provocations against Azerbaijan and its leaders.

These criticisms are not rooted in reason but in passion, which quickly turns to fanaticism – far removed from the realities on the ground, where citizens of both countries now aspire to a lasting peace to envision a future of cooperation, as we managed to achieve in Western Europe after decades of armed conflict.

Is Azerbaijan a reliable and important partner for the EU?

At the edge of Europe, at the crossroads of civilizations and cultures, Azerbaijan and its surroundings have more strategic relevance than ever for the stability of our continent.

It is in the pursuit of this stability and development that France and Europe must continue to work alongside Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is, of course, a trusted partner for the EU. It is a stable, modern nation with undeniable economic assets. Its geo-strategic position should also contribute to regional stabilization. It should be noted that, apart from France—where a large diaspora of Armenian origin often engages in smear campaigns—our European partners pursue a fully balanced policy towards Azerbaijan. I hope France will follow the example set by the rest of Europe