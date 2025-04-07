PSX Benchmark Index Down 3.27% – OpEd

By Shabbir H. Kazmi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) plunged by 3,882 points on Monday amid global market turmoil following China’s retaliatory tariffs against the United States. The benchmark KSE-100 index plunged by 3,882.18 points, or 3.27% to 114,909.48 from the previous close of 118,791.66.

Trading was earlier halted at the PSX for an hour after the benchmark index plummeted by 6,000 points triggering the suspension, only to drop another 2,000 points when trading resumed.

The automatic circuit breakers are designed to prevent panic selling and provide investors time to reassess during extreme market volatility.

The benchmark KSE-100 index initially declined by 6,287.22 points, or 5.29% by 11:58am (PST), before trading was halted. Shortly after reopening, it declined by a cumulative 8,687.69, or 7.31%, from the last close to 110,103.97 at 1:15pm.

At 2:02pm, the index was at 113,154.63, down by 5,637.03 points or 4.75%, from the last close. The previous time that the PSX had seen such a massive slump was on December 19, 2024 when the KSE-100 index shed 4,795.31 points amid rising political noise and missile program-related US sanctions on Pakistani companies.

Awais Ashraf, director research at AKD Securities, attributed the decline to “investors’ fears that tariff hikes could lead to global recession through weaker demand”.

“We believe being an import-led economy … the imposition of US tariffs would benefit us due to possible decline in global commodity prices,” he added.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, also attributed the decline to the global market crash.

He noted that the stock market had halted after falling 5pc to cool down around 12pm.

He said that the oil and gas exploration sector, technology, and textile sector were expected to be affected as they were either linked to global commodity prices or global aggregate demand.

Arif Habib Limited, in a note, said this was a historic day-on-day decline, leading to a market halt.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director research at Chase Securities, said markets were broadly down on fears of a global recession. About the initial decline, he had noted that the index had witnessed a relatively modest drop compared to other regional markets.

He noted that there was notable selling pressure in oil and banking stocks.

“Lower oil prices are expected to negatively impact earnings for oil exploration companies,” he stated, highlighting that at the same time, textile exporters could “face headwinds from new US tariffs”.

“While these tariffs pose short-term risks, particularly for the textile sector, the overall impact of the US trade policy may prove neutral to positive for Pakistan — especially if commodity prices stay low,” he added.

On the government’s role, he stressed that the federal government would have to “move quickly and start negotiations for the removal of tariffs from Pakistani products”.