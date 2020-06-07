Iran: Intelligence Ministry Says US Veteran Released On Compassionate Grounds

By Tasnim News Agency

An Iranian Intelligence Ministry official said American citizen Michael White who had been jailed on an espionage charge has been freed on humanitarian grounds after deterioration of his health.

In comments on Saturday, managing director of the anti-espionage department at Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said White was a US veteran wo had entered Iran two years ago under the guise of a tourist.

He was arrested and convicted of espionage through deceptive approaches and connection with Iranian citizens, the official said, adding that White was finally expelled from Iran “because of deterioration of illness and on compassionate grounds” after serving some two years in prison.

The official also noted that certain US officials, including Brian Hook, were seeking to take advantage of a possible death of White due to his chronic disease and fulfill their political objectives.

The release of the American convict prevented the US from using the opportunity for an “inhumane behavior” against Iran, the official added.

On Friday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council dismissed speculation that the release of Iranian scientists jailed in the US and Iran’s move to free White from prison have been the result of negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

