By Shaikh Moazam Khan

Social media platforms have significantly increased the risk of technological crimes like morphing, fake profiling, cyberbullying, and spreading false information. Victims frequently face difficulties in seeking justice due to societal stigmas, inadequate legislation, and lack of moral support. To address these challenges effectively, it is crucial to bolster the legal framework and launch comprehensive national-level initiatives to safeguard Pakistan’s digital sovereignty.

The rapid proliferation of social media networks (SMNs) has revolutionized communication, information sharing, and social interaction. However, this digital revolution has also ushered in a host of legal challenges that are increasingly complex. Issues of privacy, data protection, content moderation, and liability have become prominent concerns. In Pakistan, the situation is particularly acute, with a range of specific problems that include compromised privacy, cyberbullying, hate speech, lack of control over personal information, damage to reputation, emotional distress, gender-based violence, unauthorized use of creative works, data exploitation, malware, and the amplification of hate speech and stereotypes. Additionally, political and religious extremism fueled by online discussions threatens national unity and stability, and misinformation dissemination leads to societal chaos and political unrest.

One of the foremost legal concerns with SMNs is the compromise of user privacy and the inadequacy of data protection. Social media platforms collect vast amounts of personal data, often without explicit consent. Users frequently find themselves with little control over their personal information, which can be exploited for various purposes, including targeted advertising, identity theft, and unauthorized surveillance. The legal framework in Pakistan, despite the existence of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) since 2016 and subsequent amendments, remains insufficient in addressing these issues comprehensively. There is a pressing need for robust data protection laws that provide clear guidelines on data collection, usage, storage, and sharing, ensuring that user privacy is upheld.

Cyberbullying has emerged as a significant problem on SMNs, causing severe emotional distress and damage to reputation. Victims of cyberbullying often face false accusations, harassment, and public shaming, which can lead to mental health issues and strained relationships. The anonymity provided by social media platforms can embolden perpetrators, making it challenging to hold them accountable. Legal measures need to be strengthened to provide effective remedies for victims of cyberbullying. This includes establishing clear procedures for reporting and addressing cyberbullying incidents, as well as providing psychological support for affected individuals.

Gender-based violence is a critical issue in Pakistan, and SMNs have unfortunately become a breeding ground for such behavior. Women are particularly vulnerable to online harassment, including threats, stalking, and the dissemination of intimate images without consent. This not only violates their privacy but also undermines their dignity and safety. There is an urgent need for regulatory measures that specifically address gender-based online violence. Legal frameworks should be updated to include stringent penalties for perpetrators and mechanisms to support and protect victims. Additionally, public awareness campaigns are essential to change societal attitudes and promote respectful online behavior.

The unauthorized use of creative works, such as images, videos, and written content, is rampant on social media platforms. This not only infringes on intellectual property rights but also exploits the labor and creativity of individuals. Moreover, data exploitation by third parties for commercial gains or malicious purposes is a growing concern. The legal system must provide clear protections for intellectual property on SMNs and ensure that creators are fairly compensated for their work. Measures should also be in place to prevent and penalize data exploitation, safeguarding users’ rights and interests.

SMNs have the potential to amplify hate speech and reinforce harmful stereotypes, contributing to societal divisions and intolerance. The widespread reach of social media allows for the rapid dissemination of offensive and discriminatory content, which can incite violence and discrimination. Effective content moderation policies are crucial to curb the spread of hate speech. Social media companies must be held accountable for the content on their platforms, with legal obligations to remove harmful content promptly and transparently. Additionally, educational initiatives should be undertaken to promote digital literacy and encourage users to engage responsibly online.

The role of social media in fueling political and religious extremism cannot be overlooked. Online discussions and propaganda can radicalize individuals and create echo chambers that reinforce extremist ideologies. This poses significant threats to national unity and stability. In Pakistan, where political and religious sensitivities are high, the regulation of online content related to extremism is vital. Legal frameworks should include provisions for monitoring and countering extremist content, while respecting freedom of expression. Collaboration with international bodies and social media companies is essential to develop effective strategies for preventing the spread of extremism online.

In a nutshell, clear legal frameworks and international cooperation mechanisms are essential to empower victims and ensure accountability for online defamation regardless of geographical boundaries. India has also been actively refining its legal framework concerning social media and online platforms. Indian government has increasingly scrutinized digital content, particularly on social media platforms. Authorities have the power to issue takedown orders for content deemed illegal or against public interest. Forming a Digital Rights Protection Authority specifically dedicated to safeguarding the rights of individuals, genders, institutions and minorities on social media platforms is essential.National level efforts for the “Digital Sovereignty of Pakistan” should be seriously/ urgently commenced to tackle the serious challenge by introducing appropriate measures to address the issue women harassment on SM platforms.

State plays a crucial role in shaping legal framework governing SMNs, particularly in addressing issues such as content moderation, individual rights, data protection, safeguarding institutions/ government organizations and online harassment. It is responsible for developing and implementing regulations that strike a balance between protecting individual rights and ensuring the responsible conduct of SMNs. Additionally, the state must collaborate with international counterparts to develop cohesive regulatory approaches that transcend jurisdictional boundaries.