The Importance Of Working And Job Seeking: My Personal Experiences – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

During my student years, I spent a summer working as a pump attendant at a Shell gas station. My brother Haldun earned money selling EMO catalogs, while my younger brother Haner worked at a Wendy’s fast food restaurant. My father, İsmail bey, made a living by peddling goods between villages. Between jobs, I was rarely unemployed for more than a month, and I continue to work to this day.

Taking on different roles in the workforce can open up opportunities to become your own boss in the future. For example, starting as an Uber driver can eventually lead to owning an Uber fleet and running your own business. Similarly, working as a bartender or pianist could pave the way to owning a bar, while starting out in sales could lead to managing a supermarket. Working as a pump attendant might eventually enable you to own a gas station or repair shop.

When my company shut down in 1999 and I found myself unemployed, I directly wrote to about 50 acquaintances, addressing them by name. In these letters, I explained that I was looking for a job and was available. I received positive responses from two places and started a new job with a better salary than my previous one. It is important to understand that seeking a job is not something to be ashamed of; it is a natural part of life.

As you age, particularly above 39-40, it can become challenging to find a job through traditional human resources channels. At this stage, the assistance of your personal network becomes increasingly important. Life is not an extended vacation, and those who do not work will not earn a living. Every work experience enhances your chances of seizing better opportunities in the future, making it crucial to continue working diligently.