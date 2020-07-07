PJSC LUKOIL Responds To Alleged Violations Of Environmental Safety Requirements

By Eurasia Review

PJSC LUKOIL on Tuesday provided clarifications on the subject of publications in media about the alleged violations of environmental safety requirements at the D6 (Kravtsovskoye) field in the Kaliningrad region.

The company noted these violations have presumably been identified during the scheduled documentation inspection of the operation facilities of LUKOIL-Kaliningradmorneft LLC, including the D6 platform, conducted in the second quarter of 2020 by the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources (Rosprirodnadzor).

According to the company, the matters that are currently discussed by Rosprirodnadzor and LUKOIL refer to procedure and do not relate to the work and operation safety measures implemented on the company’s facilities in the region.

LUKOIL said it responded to the improvement notice by sending additional information and supporting documents to Rosprirodnadzor. These are at the moment being reviewed by its specialists.

LUKOIL said the fact that development of the D6 field does not have negative environmental impact is supported by an international assessment concluded with respect to provisions of the Helsinki Convention on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Baltic Sea Area.

In accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation, LUKOIL said it has been conducting independent comprehensive operational environmental monitoring with satellite observation every year since the beginning of construction of the D6 offshore ice-resistant fixed platform. Leading qualified companies are involved in this process. Reports on the findings are published on the company’s web site, LUKOIL said.

“LUKOIL offshore projects, including D6, function in compliance with zero-emission principle. It means that all industrial and residential waste is transported onshore for recycling and disposal,” the company said.

“In compliance with the ISO 14000 and 45000 international standards, the Integrated HSE Management System functions in LUKOIL. Every entity of LUKOIL Group regularly undergoes independent audits conducted by a world leader in certification, Bureau Veritas,” the company added.

LUKOIL said its facilities in Kaliningrad region has been on multiple occasions visited by representatives of public authorities of Russia and Baltic states, WWF and other international environmental organizations, to whom LUKOIL has also sent clarifications on the matter of Rosprirodnadzor inspection.