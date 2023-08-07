By Humma Rehman Qureshi

In recent years, India has faced increasingly severe and frequent extreme weather events, including record-breaking heatwaves and devastating floods during the monsoon season. The most recent incident in northern India, where heavy rains and flooding have caused widespread destruction, highlights the failure of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to adequately address and mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis.

The hardest-hit state in the recent floods is Himachal Pradesh, a popular tourist destination, which received more than 10 times its average rainfall for this time of year. The death toll has risen to at least 49 people, with dozens more fatalities reported since the onset of the monsoon season in June. The region’s infrastructure, including highways and bridges, has been severely damaged, leaving communities cut off and isolated.

One of the key reasons behind the intensity of the downpour is the confluence of cyclonic storms with the monsoon season, as stated by R.K. Jenamani, an expert from the India Meteorological Department. This phenomenon is not entirely uncommon, but the intensity and frequency of such events have increased due to climate change. Despite the clear evidence of extreme weather patterns, the BJP-led government has been slow to take comprehensive action to combat the climate crisis.

India’s farmers have been among the hardest hit by the erratic and damaging rains. With the monsoons becoming more unpredictable, crop losses have been significant, leading to financial distress for millions of rural households. The BJP’s agricultural policies have largely failed to address these challenges effectively, leaving farmers without adequate support and resilient agricultural practices.

Furthermore, the urban areas are not immune to the impacts of climate change. The capital region of Delhi experienced some of the heaviest rainfall in decades, with homes and streets flooded, causing at least three deaths. The government’s lack of preparedness to deal with such events is evident, as basic infrastructure like drainage systems proved insufficient to manage the deluge.

The recent flooding in northern India is just one manifestation of the larger climate crisis that the country is facing. Despite witnessing firsthand the devastating impacts on communities, infrastructure, and agriculture, the BJP-led government has failed to prioritize climate action and adopt robust mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Moreover, the government’s focus on economic development and industrial growth has often come at the expense of environmental conservation. Large-scale infrastructure projects, including dam construction and deforestation, have disrupted natural ecosystems and exacerbated the impact of extreme weather events. The lack of emphasis on sustainable development has only intensified the vulnerability of marginalized populations to climate-related disasters.

While some individual states have taken localized measures to address the climate crisis, the BJP-led central government must take a more comprehensive and coordinated approach. This should involve investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, support for sustainable agriculture, and the promotion of renewable energy sources. Prioritizing climate resilience in policymaking should be at the forefront of the government’s agenda.

Furthermore, the BJP-led government’s focus on economic development at the expense of environmental conservation is a cause for concern. While economic growth is crucial for the country’s progress, it cannot come at the cost of environmental degradation and the exacerbation of climate impacts. The government must strike a balance between economic development and sustainable practices that protect the environment and the people’s well-being.

The climate crisis is not just an environmental issue; it is also a social and economic challenge. The most vulnerable sections of society, such as marginalized communities and the poor, are disproportionately affected by extreme weather events. Climate change exacerbates existing inequalities and threatens to push more people into poverty and displacement.

India’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and its goal of reducing carbon emissions are essential steps. However, these commitments must be followed up with concrete actions that prioritize climate resilience, renewable energy adoption, and sustainable development across all sectors.

The need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to address the climate crisis cannot be overstated. Climate change does not recognize borders, and the impacts are felt regionally and globally. India must work collaboratively with neighbouring countries to manage shared water resources, reduce emissions, and adapt to the changing climate collectively

The challenges posed by the climate crisis are immense, but they also present an opportunity for India to lead by example in climate action. The government must step up its efforts, engage with experts and civil society, and take decisive action to protect its citizens and build a sustainable future for the generations to come. The time for rhetoric and half-hearted measures is over; the nation needs bold and transformative actions to secure a resilient and climate-safe future.

By collecting all the facts stated, it is being concluded that the recent floods in northern India have exposed the BJP’s inability to deliver on climate action and protect vulnerable populations from the impacts of the climate crisis. The country’s citizens, particularly farmers and marginalized communities, deserve better. Urgent action is required to address the root causes of the climate crisis and implement measures that safeguard the environment and the well-being of all Indians. Failure to act decisively now will only exacerbate the challenges and hardships faced by the nation in the years to come.