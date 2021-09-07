Real Madrid Monitoring Salah’s Contract Situation At Liverpool

By Al Bawaba News

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Mohamed Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool, according to The Mirror.

He left Roma to join the Reds in 2017 and signed a contract extension in 2018 that is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The 29-year-old is reportedly demanding a new deal set at £500,000-a-week.

Negotiations between Liverpool and Salah’s representatives are currently ongoing.

Club officials are confident of reaching an agreement with the player soon.

The winger is set to feature in Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League match against Leeds United on September 12.

The team will kick of their Champions League campaign on the 15th of September when they host AC Milan at Anfield.

