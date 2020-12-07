Armenia: Opposition Gives Pashinyan Dec. 8 Deadline For Resignation

By PanARMENIAN

The Armenian opposition has given Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan until noon on December 8 to step down, Ishkhan Saghatelyan from Dashnaktsutyun (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) party told rally goers on Saturday.

Saghatelyan said if Pashinyan fails to comply with the demand, the opposition will organize a civil disobedience campaign across the country, A1Plus reports.

“There are two issues we can discuss: first – the day and hour of his departure, and second – the promise that the people will not take revenge on him,” Saghatelyan said.

Ever since Pashinyan signed a trilateral statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and agreed to cede significant chunks of territory to Azerbaijan, 17 opposition parties and their supporters have been rallying to demand his resignation.