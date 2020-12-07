ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, December 7, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Photo Credit: Government of Armenia

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Photo Credit: Government of Armenia
1 Europe World News 

Armenia: Opposition Gives Pashinyan Dec. 8 Deadline For Resignation

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

The Armenian opposition has given Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan until noon on December 8 to step down, Ishkhan Saghatelyan from Dashnaktsutyun (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) party told rally goers on Saturday.

Saghatelyan said if Pashinyan fails to comply with the demand, the opposition will organize a civil disobedience campaign across the country, A1Plus reports.

“There are two issues we can discuss: first – the day and hour of his departure, and second – the promise that the people will not take revenge on him,” Saghatelyan said.

Ever since Pashinyan signed a trilateral statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and agreed to cede significant chunks of territory to Azerbaijan, 17 opposition parties and their supporters have been rallying to demand his resignation.

PinLinkedInPrint
PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.