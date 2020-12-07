President Harris? It’s No Joke – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

By Graham J Noble*

Who would have thought that Senator Kamala Harris, who ran one of the least successful – and shortest-lived – presidential primary campaigns of 2020, would wind up with the silver medal? Without winning a single delegate, Harris cut to the front of the line when Joe Biden picked her to be his number two. Could she soon become number one? Biden himself joked about it recently, but it would be no joke if it happened. The will of the voters would be thwarted a second time.

From almost the very moment Biden emerged victorious from the Democratic Party presidential primaries, a rumor began circulating among conservatives. The theory – call it a crazy right-wing conspiracy theory, if you wish – went something like this: Biden would choose a running mate from the party’s far-left wing, known as progressives. Due to his age, complete lack of spine, deteriorating cognitive functions, and general inability to inspire any loyalty or enthusiasm, the former VP would before long be replaced by his own vice president. In this way, the progressive takeover of the party would be complete.

Biden-Harris Or Harris-Biden?

How crazy is this theory, though? Let’s examine the evidence a little more closely than the Justice Department appears to be examining evidence of voter fraud. The presumed next president has already referred to himself as a “transitional candidate.” In September, during a virtual roundtable on economics, Harris spoke of “A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the President of the United States – the Biden-Harris administration.”

Mere hours later, Biden himself used the term “Harris-Biden administration.” Did both the prospective president and vice-president misspeak? Does neither of them know who is at the top of the Democratic Party ticket? Isn’t this going to cause a lot of confusion, should the pair make it to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue? Perhaps they’ll take it day by day. Perhaps it will depend on who grabs the best seat on Air Force One – and we all know Kamala is getting up those airplane stairs faster than Joe.

Most recently, during an interview with CNN – with Harris by his side (literally at his side, neither one of them nor interviewer Jake Tapper wearing a mask) – Biden spoke about how he and his running mate handle disagreements on policy specifics: “Like I told Barack, if I reach something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign.”

This Office Ain’t Big Enough For The Two Of Us

Consider that hypothetical situation for a moment: a president of the United States finds himself confronting a fundamental moral disagreement with his VP. So serious and irreconcilable is the dispute that one of them has to go. Would not the president, in that situation, tell his deputy to not let the door hit her in the behind on the way out? Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to work? Doesn’t a president outrank a vice president? Not in this case, it seems. The remark has been widely described as a joke, but it is entirely inappropriate to joke about such things. The American people deserve to know that the man who has been elected – or allegedly elected – to become their next commander in chief is going to be running the show.

Perhaps, though, Biden referred to his relationship with Barack Obama because he honestly thinks of his relationship with Harris in the same way: he is the number two and would defer to his boss, should they disagree.

It is bad enough that tens of millions of American voters may have been disenfranchised by a cabal of fraudsters who engineered a Biden electoral victory. It is worse still that the man supposedly elected to succeed President Trump states, even in jest, that he would hand power to a woman who even Democrat voters soundly rejected, should the two have a moral disagreement. How is the nation supposed to have any faith whatsoever in a potential Harris – um, Biden – administration?

*About the author: Chief Political Correspondent & Satirist at LibertyNation.com. Raised and inspired by his father, a World War II veteran, Graham learned early in life how to laugh and be a gentleman. After attending college, he decided to join the British Army, where he served for several years and saw combat on four continents. In addition to being a news and politics junkie, Graham loves laughter, drinking and the outdoors. Combining all three gives him the most pleasure. Individual liberty is one of the few things he takes seriously.

Source: This article was published by the Liberty Nation