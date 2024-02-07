Iran, Iraq Negotiate Border Agreement

By Tasnim News Agency

Security officials from Iran and Iraq made arrangements for a border deal between the two neighbors.

Delegations from the two countries, led by Iranian Interior Ministry’s Deputy for Security Affairs Majid Mirahmadi and Iraqi interior minister’s security adviser Major General Saad Maan Ibrahim, finalized plans for the conclusion of a border agreement that focuses on the Arbaeen pilgrimage travels.

In the meeting, held in Tehran, the Iranian and Iraqi officials highlighted the brotherly relations between the two neighbors and weighed plans for closer cooperation to facilitate the passenger trips, particularly by the Arbaeen pilgrims.

The Iraqi delegation has visited Iran to forge stronger interaction on issues relating to the common border, foreign nationals, and passport affairs, ISNA reported.

The members of the Iraqi delegation have also paid a visit to the northeastern city of Mashhad, where the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) is located.

They have held meetings with officials representing the Iranian Passport Police and the Red Crescent Society of Iran.