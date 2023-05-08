Azerbaijan: ADA University Welcomes Eurasia’s Prominent Social Scientists – OpEd

By Peter Tase

The Republic of Azerbaijan continues to be a highly attractive destination of International Conferences that tackle the geopolitics of Europe and Economic opportunities in the region. On May 2nd, ADA University hosted the 4th International Conference “Shaping the geopolitics of the greater Eurasia: from past to present to future” dedicated to 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The second session of this conference took place in Shusha on Wednesday May 3rd. On the special invitation of the ADA University there were also heads of organizations, media representatives and very influential guests attending this unique event in Karabakh – recently liberated sovereign territory – of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Shusha always was the Azerbaijani city. Only during the times of occupation, for more than 28 years, Shusha was under foreign domination,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

The head of state of Azerbaijan H. E. Ilham Aliyev emphasized: “I know that you will be making a city tour after our meeting, and you will see that during the times of occupation Shusha was almost totally destroyed. Though it once again demonstrates that Shusha has never been a native city for Armenians.”

In the context of “Shaping the Geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” conference, ADA hosted up to 60 participants from over 30 countries who were eager to get a deep understanding of Great Eurasia geopolitics.

Following the address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev some senior officials of organizations across European and eastern European countries extended questions to the Azerbaijani President. One of the guests among the participating organization heads was Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan Khan, Executive Director of the Centre for South Asia & International Studies, who shared his impressions as a participant of the event. In an interview for AZERNEWS, Dr. Hassan Khan emphasized: “It has been wonderful and learning experience to attend, interact and participate in this event. It is well organized in term of selection of speakers, panelists and representatives of prominent think tanks, media, policy makers from more than 38 countries around the globe which vividly reflects Azerbaijan’s worldwide peaceful diplomacy. It is timely because it caters all aspects of geopolitics from past to present to future. It is a result-oriented event. It suggests numerous workable plans to achieve durable peace, stability and harmony in the region and beyond.”

According to Azernews, about 60 scientists and experts from more than 30 countries came to the conference. Dr. Khan also pointed out his discussion with the Chancellor of ADA University esteemed Hafiz Pashayev.

“During the first session, while intervening I requested H.E. Hafiz Pashayev the Rector of ADA University to add the fourth G (i.e. Geography, Geology, Geopolitics and Great Statesmanship attributes to the immense socioeconomic growth of Azerbaijan) which he agreed to do so. I also requested to add another fourth D (i.e. Diplomacy, Dialogue, Development and Determination of visionary leadership to build a progressive, prosperous and positive country) which was again accepted, which is indeed a great honor for me,” he stated for Azernews.

Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan Khan emphasized that he has met with political figures of Azerbaijan during his participation in the event. He notes that later he had discussions with those persons about the political and economic relations of Azerbaijan in and outside the Caucasus region.

“At the end, I purposely suggested to policy makers of Azerbaijan to think about initiation of rigorous diplomatic drive of connectivity, political consultations and economic cooperation in the GCC, Middle East and MENA after the Chinese facilitated Saudi-Iran peace agreement to rescue the vested interests of Azerbaijan.”

It should be noted that Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan Khan, representing Pakistan and the organization he heads, also addressed questions to the President of Azerbaijan during the event.

Shusha, the legendary, historic city of Azerbaijan, has demonstrated once again the fervor, dynamics, and indispensable, indefatigable geopolitical role in defining the shifting contours of international politics. The City of Shusha has emerged as a branding image of what a prosperous urban center can become, thanks to steadfast leadership and rare national vision encompassed by the President of Azerbaijan H. E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev.