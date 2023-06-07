Iran: President Raisi To Visit Latin America

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will leave Tehran on June 11 for a three-nation tour of Latin America.

Accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, the Iranian president is going to visit Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

Raisi will take the tour at the official invitation of his counterparts and in line with his administration’s policy of promotion of economic, political and scientific cooperation with aligned and friendly nations.

Iran is expected to sign several cooperation agreements with the three Latin American states during the presidential visit.

Raisi, who took office in August 2021, has described plans to enhance ties with Latin American countries as a main pillar of the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy.