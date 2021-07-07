ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, July 8, 2021

Iran's Almas anti-tank missile. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran: IRGC Unveils Ground-Based Anti-Tank Missile

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force on Wednesday took delivery of a broad range of modern weapons, including the ground-launched version of Almas (diamond) anti-tank missile with a range of 8 kilometers.

In a ceremony attended by top commanders, the IRGC Ground Force received various modern combat and defense gear, including missiles, anti-armor weapons, vehicles, drones, and electronic warfare systems.

The IRGC also unveiled the ground-launched version of Almas anti-tank missile.

The homegrown anti-tank missile is a top attack weapon that can hit targets within a range of 8 kilometers.

The IRGC had already developed the air-launched version of Almas missile fired by the Ababil-III drones.

The other major products unveiled on Wednesday include Me’raj-113 and Hanif unmanned aerial vehicles.

The IRGC forces have also managed to furnish the combat choppers with Qaem-114 missiles.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

